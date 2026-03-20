Chikkamagaluru: Drone Captures Rare Footage of Elephants ‘Family Time’ Amid Chaos
Rare drone footage captures wild elephants in Chikkamagaluru enjoying ‘family time’ amid chaos. Adults carefully guide their calves while villagers face the ongoing menace, highlighting the beauty and challenges of human-wildlife coexistence.
Wild Elephants Pose Increasing Threat in Chikkamagaluru
The threat of wild elephants has been rising in the coffee-land of Chikkamagaluru over the past few days, leaving residents hesitant to leave their homes or walk on the roads. Numerous incidents of elephants running amok have been reported across several areas, raising concerns among locals about safety.
Amid the growing tension, a rare sighting of these majestic animals has been captured on a drone camera, providing a striking glimpse of their movement in the region. Authorities have urged people to remain cautious and avoid venturing out in affected areas until the situation stabilises.
Heartwarming Sight: Wild Elephants Walk Carefully With Their Calves
In G. Hosalli–Kaskebailu village of Mudigere taluk, a video capturing wild elephants walking carefully with their calves has gone viral. The footage, taken with a drone camera, highlights the gentle and protective behaviour of the elephants as they move through the area.
The video shows that the safety of their calves is the top priority for the adult elephants, with parents keeping a close watch and guiding their young ones. This rare glimpse of wildlife behaviour has drawn widespread attention, impressing viewers with the elephants’ care and vigilance.
Wild Elephants Wreak Havoc in Chikkamagaluru Plantations
Wild elephants have been rampaging across many parts of Chikkamagaluru, causing significant damage to areca nut plantations over the past couple of years. The constant movement of these animals has left villagers terrified, forcing many to remain indoors and avoid venturing out to work in the fields.
The persistent threat posed by the elephants has disrupted daily life, with local residents living in fear and taking extreme precautions to protect themselves and their property. Authorities have urged caution and advised villagers to stay vigilant while efforts to manage the situation continue.
Calls for Action as Wild Elephants Threaten Mudigere
Residents have appealed to the forest department to take immediate measures to curb the ongoing elephant menace. Just yesterday, more than 70 wild elephants set up camp in Mudigere, causing widespread concern among locals.
Among the elephants, two known as Beetamma and Bheem entered coffee plantations and paddy fields, causing significant damage to crops. The persistent threat has left farmers afraid to move freely in their agricultural fields, highlighting the urgent need for effective intervention to protect both the residents and their livelihoods.
Wild Elephant Threat Disrupts Life in Chikkamagaluru Villages
Wild elephants are roaming in groups across the same taluk, causing significant distress in villages such as Kaskebailu and G. Hosalli. Farmers have reported damage to crops and fields, while students are reportedly afraid to attend exams due to the persistent threat.
The menace has also led to widespread unemployment among agricultural workers, as many fear venturing into the fields. Tragically, several deaths have already been reported due to wild elephant attacks, highlighting the urgent need for effective measures to protect residents and safeguard livelihoods.
Forest Department Acts as Villagers Demand Permanent Solution
The Forest Department’s Elephant Task Force is currently engaged in operations to drive elephants away from inhabited areas. Meanwhile, villagers of Kaskebailu and G. Hosalli in Mudigere taluk, Chikkamagaluru district, have appealed for a permanent solution to the ongoing elephant menace, emphasising the need to protect both lives and livelihoods from recurring threats.
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