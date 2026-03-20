The threat of wild elephants has been rising in the coffee-land of Chikkamagaluru over the past few days, leaving residents hesitant to leave their homes or walk on the roads. Numerous incidents of elephants running amok have been reported across several areas, raising concerns among locals about safety.

Amid the growing tension, a rare sighting of these majestic animals has been captured on a drone camera, providing a striking glimpse of their movement in the region. Authorities have urged people to remain cautious and avoid venturing out in affected areas until the situation stabilises.