Historical Significance and Scientific Discovery:

Once thought to be a nearby nebula, Andromeda’s true nature as an external galaxy was confirmed in the 1920s by Edwin Hubble. This discovery helped establish the concept of galaxies as separate "island universes," vastly expanding our understanding of the cosmos.

Future Collision with the Milky Way

Astronomers predict that Andromeda will collide with the Milky Way in about 4 billion years, although their halos of gas and dust might already be interacting. This cosmic event will not result in stars crashing into each other due to the vast distances between them but will eventually form a new, merged galaxy.