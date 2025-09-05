Scientists Develop New Biodegradable Plastic Stronger Than PET
Scientists at Kobe University developed PDCA, a new biodegradable plastic stronger than PET. Made using bacteria, it offers an eco-friendly, durable alternative to traditional plastics, promising a greener future and reduced environmental impact.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
Biodegradable Plastic
Biodegradable plastic is seen as an eco-friendly alternative to harmful plastic. A team of scientists from Kobe University, Japan, has successfully created a new type of biodegradable plastic called PDCA. It is not only environmentally friendly but also stronger than PET, commonly used for bottles and clothing today.
Commonly used plastics are made from petroleum, a non-renewable resource that harms the environment. Moreover, plastics last a very long time, for decades and decades, which is great for durability but terrible for the planet because they pile up as waste.
For a Greener Future
Researchers have been trying to create plastics that break down naturally without harming the environment. But so far, these alternatives have struggled to match the quality and durability of traditional plastics like PET. They are also more expensive because the production process is tricky and messy.
What Did the Team Create
The research was led by bioengineer Tsutomu Tanaka. The team used bacteria to produce PDCA, a compound that can be turned into plastic. Unlike most bioplastics, which only use carbon, oxygen, and hydrogen, PDCA contains nitrogen, which makes it stronger and more useful.
The team used a common bacteria E. coli, to make PDCA directly from glucose. This process happens inside bioreactors, large tanks where bacteria grow and produce chemicals.
A Breakthrough
The team successfully created PDCA plastic. Their method didn’t create harmful byproducts, making it cleaner and more efficient. However, the scientists did face a big challenge during the process. They dealt with a toxic chemical called hydrogen peroxide. The chemical was produced by an enzyme during PDCA production and ended up damaging the enzyme itself. To solve this, the scientists added a substance that neutralizes hydrogen peroxide, allowing the bacteria to keep working well.
What’s Next?
Lead scientist Tsutomu Tanaka believes that their success not only helps make strong, biodegradable plastic but also opens doors to making many other valuable materials using bacteria. This discovery could transform the future of plastic and help us make our planet greener.