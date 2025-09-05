Image Credit : Getty

Biodegradable plastic is seen as an eco-friendly alternative to harmful plastic. A team of scientists from Kobe University, Japan, has successfully created a new type of biodegradable plastic called PDCA. It is not only environmentally friendly but also stronger than PET, commonly used for bottles and clothing today.

Commonly used plastics are made from petroleum, a non-renewable resource that harms the environment. Moreover, plastics last a very long time, for decades and decades, which is great for durability but terrible for the planet because they pile up as waste.