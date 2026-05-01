Labour Day traces its roots to the late 19th-century labour movement, particularly the Haymarket Affair in Chicago. Workers demanded an eight-hour workday—something that was far from standard at the time. Though the protest turned violent, it became a defining moment in the global fight for workers’ rights.

Over time, May 1 evolved into International Workers’ Day, symbolising unity among workers and their ongoing struggle for fair wages, humane working conditions, and reasonable hours. What began as protest has transformed into a global reminder of how collective action can shape more equitable societies.