CPI(M) MP John Brittas criticized Congress's Priyanka Gandhi for attending a tea party with PM Modi, calling it a 'wrong message' and 'detrimental to the unity' of the INDIA bloc, especially after the 'bulldozing' of the MGNREGA.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) MP John Brittas on Tuesday expressed concern over Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi attending a tea party with BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after the conclusion of the Winter Session of Parliament.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

'Sends a Wrong Message'

John Brittas said that the move "sent a wrong message" to the public that Priyanka Gandhi is having tea with PM Modi, hours after BJP "bulldozed" the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA). The CPI (M) MP said that this move was "detrimental to the unity" of the INDIA bloc and distanced his party from endorsing "such bonhomie" Speaking with ANI, Brittas said, "This has been a matter of concern for people like us... It was not a good scene for us to see Priyanka Gandhi and others sitting at the tea party along with the Prime Minister. We would have expected better wisdom to guide them. I can also tell you that for comparatively insignificant issues, we stayed away from such tea parties. Last monsoon session, we stayed away because the government was not prepared for a discussion on SIR. Earlier, when the Waqf Bill was bulldozed, we stayed away... Compared to all those issues, this was a humongous issue."

"Such a spectacle of Priyanka Gandhi having a cup of tea with the Prime Minister. Just a few hours after the bulldozing of Mahatma Gandhi, it was not only a sad scene, it also sent a wrong message to the people of the country. I don't subscribe to such bonhomie, which is detrimental to the unity of the opposition and the betterment of the poor people of this country," he added.

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi attended a tea party hosted by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla at the close of Winter Session of Parliament. Priyanka Gandhi and PM Modi were seen seated next to each other during the meeting. (ANI)