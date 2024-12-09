West Bengal weather update: Temperature to drop today, rainfall likely from Dec 10

When will winter arrive? This is the question on everyone's mind in West Bengal. Meanwhile, the Alipore Meteorological Department has issued a rain forecast for South Bengal, further delaying the onset of winter. Will winter follow the rain? Find out the latest updates.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Dec 9, 2024, 8:32 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 9, 2024, 9:45 AM IST

The Meteorological Department has issued a rain forecast starting Monday for South Bengal. Which districts will experience rain? Here's the complete weather report.

article_image2

The Meteorological Department indicates a western disturbance will obstruct the arrival of winter in the new week. Temperatures may drop by 2-3 degrees until Monday.

article_image3

However, temperatures are likely to rise thereafter. The forecast suggests temperatures may increase again in South Bengal in the coming days, delaying the arrival of winter. According to the Meteorological Department, there will be no rain in South Bengal today. The weather will remain dry everywhere.

article_image4

Temperatures have dropped considerably in South Bengal in the past few days. Yesterday, the minimum temperature in several districts of South Bengal was near 15 degrees Celsius.

article_image5

However, storms and rain are expected again from tomorrow. Starting Monday, parts of West Medinipur, Jhargram, Purulia, Bankura, East and West Burdwan, Birbhum, and Murshidabad in South Bengal may experience scattered rainfall. No heavy rainfall is expected, only light showers. The Meteorological Department predicts the possibility of full-fledged winter setting in Bengal after December 15.

article_image6

There is also a possibility of rain in North Bengal in the new week. The hilly areas of Darjeeling and Kalimpong may experience rainfall. Light rain may also occur in Uttar Dinajpur and Malda until Tuesday. North Bengal has experienced a sharp drop in temperature. The minimum temperature in the districts of North Bengal may decrease by another 2-3 degrees in the next 5 days.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

BBMP plans to upgrade 227 roads in Bengaluru to ease traffic congestion vkp

BBMP plans to upgrade 227 roads in Bengaluru to ease traffic congestion

Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W 799 December 09 2024 check winning ticket prize money and more here anr

Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W 799 December 09 2024: Who will win 1st prize worth Rs 75 lakh?

2 Delhi schools receive bomb threat, students sent back home; probe underway gcw

Over 40 Delhi schools receive bomb threat, students sent back home; probe underway

Madhya Pradesh SHOCKER! Thief prays before stealing money from petrol pump, video goes viral (WATCH) gcw

Madhya Pradesh SHOCKER! Thief prays before stealing money from petrol pump, video goes viral (WATCH)

Yogi govt introduces AI-driven ICUs for Mahakumbh to boost patient care vkp

Yogi govt introduces AI-driven ICUs for Mahakumbh to boost patient care

Recent Stories

BBMP plans to upgrade 227 roads in Bengaluru to ease traffic congestion vkp

BBMP plans to upgrade 227 roads in Bengaluru to ease traffic congestion

Diljit Dosanjh claps back at Bajrang Dal protests: 'Kisi ke baap ka Hindustan thodi Hai..' [WATCH] NTI

Diljit Dosanjh claps back at Bajrang Dal protests: 'Kisi ke baap ka Hindustan thodi Hai..' [Watch]

Kalidas Jayaram and Tarini Kalingarayar's stunning wedding photos go viral on social media anr

Kalidas Jayaram and Tarini Kalingarayar's stunning wedding photos go viral on social media [CHECK]

Syrian rebels raid Assad's palace, loot clothes Louis Vuitton trunk and luxury cars (WATCH) gcw

Syrian rebels raid Assad's palace; loot clothes, Louis Vuitton trunk and cars (WATCH)

Super Micro Stock Poised To Test $50 Resistance As Nasdaq Grants Extension: Skeptic Retail Stays On Sidelines

Super Micro Stock Poised To Test $50 Resistance As Nasdaq Grants Extension: Skeptic Retail Stays On Sidelines

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon