West Bengal weather update: Temperature to drop today, rainfall likely from Dec 10

When will winter arrive? This is the question on everyone's mind in West Bengal. Meanwhile, the Alipore Meteorological Department has issued a rain forecast for South Bengal, further delaying the onset of winter. Will winter follow the rain? Find out the latest updates.

The Meteorological Department has issued a rain forecast starting Monday for South Bengal. Which districts will experience rain? Here's the complete weather report.

The Meteorological Department indicates a western disturbance will obstruct the arrival of winter in the new week. Temperatures may drop by 2-3 degrees until Monday.

However, temperatures are likely to rise thereafter. The forecast suggests temperatures may increase again in South Bengal in the coming days, delaying the arrival of winter. According to the Meteorological Department, there will be no rain in South Bengal today. The weather will remain dry everywhere.

Temperatures have dropped considerably in South Bengal in the past few days. Yesterday, the minimum temperature in several districts of South Bengal was near 15 degrees Celsius.

However, storms and rain are expected again from tomorrow. Starting Monday, parts of West Medinipur, Jhargram, Purulia, Bankura, East and West Burdwan, Birbhum, and Murshidabad in South Bengal may experience scattered rainfall. No heavy rainfall is expected, only light showers. The Meteorological Department predicts the possibility of full-fledged winter setting in Bengal after December 15.

There is also a possibility of rain in North Bengal in the new week. The hilly areas of Darjeeling and Kalimpong may experience rainfall. Light rain may also occur in Uttar Dinajpur and Malda until Tuesday. North Bengal has experienced a sharp drop in temperature. The minimum temperature in the districts of North Bengal may decrease by another 2-3 degrees in the next 5 days.

