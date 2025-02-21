West Bengal weather update: Rain in 9 districts, snowfall expected in Darjeeling, Kalimpong

Rain likely in 9 districts of South Bengal today. Howrah, Kolkata among 7 districts to remain dry. Possibility of snowfall in Darjeeling and Kalimpong. Most districts of North Bengal will remain dry.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Feb 21, 2025, 10:00 AM IST

Heavy rainfall started in West Bengal districts yesterday. The weather remained humid throughout the day. Heavy rain occurred in some places and hail in others. Thunderstorms and rain are expected in 9 districts of South Bengal today. Several districts will remain dry.

budget 2025
article_image2

Rain may occur today in North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, East Medinipur, West Medinipur, Jhargram, Purulia, Bankura, West Burdwan, and Nadia.

article_image3

However, Howrah, Kolkata, Hooghly, East Burdwan, West Burdwan, Birbhum, and Murshidabad will remain dry today. A yellow alert has been issued today for South 24 Parganas, East Medinipur, and West Medinipur. This means rain is expected in these three districts.

article_image4

In North Bengal, light rain with thunderstorms is expected in one or two parts of Jalpaiguri and Malda today.

Rainfall or snowfall may occur in one or two parts of Darjeeling and Kalimpong. Temperatures will drop in these two districts. The maximum temperature today will be 31 degrees and the minimum temperature will be 21 degrees Celsius.

article_image5

However, Alipurduar, Cooch Behar, Uttar Dinajpur, Dakshin Dinajpur, and Malda will remain completely dry. Thunderstorms and rain are likely in many places in all districts of South Bengal on Saturday. Hailstorms are also possible.

Tomorrow, winds will blow at a speed of 50 to 60 kilometers per hour in these areas. Winds will blow at 30 to 40 kmph in other areas.

Former Indian cap'n Sourav Ganguly's convoy involved in minor crash in WB's Hooghly, no injuries reported

KIIT founder apologises to parents of Nepalese students after Odisha govt summons, urges them to return |WATCH

Prayagraj scientist's research confirms Ganga's unique self-purification

Hathras stampede: Judicial report set for UP budget session, Bhole Baba excluded in chargesheet

Yogi Govt presents UP's biggest budget, announces major development plans

Former Indian cap'n Sourav Ganguly's convoy involved in minor crash in WB's Hooghly, no injuries reported

(PHOTOS) Inside Rashmika Mandanna's lavish Rs. 8 crore Bangalore home

(PHOTOS) Sonakshi Sinha Inspired Ethnic Suit for Festive Occasions

Aadhaar card update: Face scan authentication now mandatory? Check details

Salman Khan’s Hollywood role revealed? LEAKED video shows him as an auto driver [WATCH]

Trump’s USAID Claim Sparks Row: BJP’s Ravi Shankar Prasad ACCUSES Rahul Gandhi!

Black Warrant's REAL Tihar Jailer Sunil Gupta EXCLUSIVE | Charles Sobhraj Escape, Afzal Guru Hanging

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Attends Evening YAMUNA River Aarti at Vasudev Ghat | Asianet Newsable

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Attends Evening YAMUNA River Aarti at Vasudev Ghat | Asianet Newsable

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Leads Evening YAMUNA River Aarti at Vasudev Ghat | Asianet Newsable

