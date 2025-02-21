West Bengal weather update: Rain in 9 districts, snowfall expected in Darjeeling, Kalimpong

Rain likely in 9 districts of South Bengal today. Howrah, Kolkata among 7 districts to remain dry. Possibility of snowfall in Darjeeling and Kalimpong. Most districts of North Bengal will remain dry.

Heavy rainfall started in West Bengal districts yesterday. The weather remained humid throughout the day. Heavy rain occurred in some places and hail in others. Thunderstorms and rain are expected in 9 districts of South Bengal today. Several districts will remain dry.

Rain may occur today in North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, East Medinipur, West Medinipur, Jhargram, Purulia, Bankura, West Burdwan, and Nadia.

However, Howrah, Kolkata, Hooghly, East Burdwan, West Burdwan, Birbhum, and Murshidabad will remain dry today. A yellow alert has been issued today for South 24 Parganas, East Medinipur, and West Medinipur. This means rain is expected in these three districts.

In North Bengal, light rain with thunderstorms is expected in one or two parts of Jalpaiguri and Malda today. Rainfall or snowfall may occur in one or two parts of Darjeeling and Kalimpong. Temperatures will drop in these two districts. The maximum temperature today will be 31 degrees and the minimum temperature will be 21 degrees Celsius.

However, Alipurduar, Cooch Behar, Uttar Dinajpur, Dakshin Dinajpur, and Malda will remain completely dry. Thunderstorms and rain are likely in many places in all districts of South Bengal on Saturday. Hailstorms are also possible. Tomorrow, winds will blow at a speed of 50 to 60 kilometers per hour in these areas. Winds will blow at 30 to 40 kmph in other areas.

Latest Videos