West Bengal Weather LATEST update: Rain forecast in THESE districts; temperature to DROP in Kolkata? Check

Due to the western disturbance, there is a possibility of rain in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, and Jalpaiguri in the coming days. The temperature in Kolkata will decrease slightly

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
Published: Mar 5, 2025, 7:22 AM IST

A western disturbance is approaching. These four districts will get wet with rain. Holi festival is just around the corner. Before that, the heat has decreased slightly

budget 2025
article_image2

The weather office said that the heat will decrease further in the next two days. The temperature may decrease by about 2 to 3 degrees in the next 2 days


article_image3

The minimum temperature in Kolkata may be 20 degrees Celsius and the maximum 30. Similarly, there may be light rain in Darjeeling today and tomorrow

article_image4

Tomorrow, there may be rain in Kalimpong along with Darjeeling. It may rain in the Darjeeling and Kalimpong hill areas for these three days

article_image5

At the same time, there will be light rain in Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri districts as well. Today, the temperature in Kolkata will be a minimum of 23 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 33

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Centre slams Kerala govt over failure in paying ASHA workers, releases fund details allocated to state anr

Centre slams Kerala govt over failure in paying ASHA workers, releases fund details allocated to state

Kannada actress caught with 14.8 kg gold at Bengaluru airport; sent to judicial custody anr

Kannada actress caught with 14.8 kg gold at Bengaluru airport, sent to judicial custody

After Rohit Sharma 'fat-shaming' row, Congress leader Shama Mohamed hails India's semi-final win anr

After Rohit Sharma 'fat-shaming' row, Congress leader Shama Mohamed hails India's semi-final win

Violent incidents on rise in Kerala as Class 9 student suffers broken leg after being attacked by seniors dmn

Violent incidents on rise in Kerala as Class 9 student suffers broken leg after being attacked by seniors

India's search for modern Anti-Tank Guided Missiles hits roadblocks dmn

India's Anti-Tank Guided Missiles' modernisation in limbo: Can Javelin or Spike fill the critical gap?

Recent Stories

Watermelon to Amla: 7 fruits you must eat in Spring to increase immunity ATG

Watermelon to Amla: 7 fruits you must eat in Spring to increase immunity

Republicans in Congress clap, chant "USA USA" to Democrat heckler during Trump's address (WATCH) shk

Republicans in Congress clap, chant "USA USA" to Democrat heckler during Trump's address (WATCH)

Post budget webinar: FM Nirmala Sitharaman calls for swift execution of announcements AJR

Post-budget webinar: FM Nirmala Sitharaman calls for swift execution of announcements

Materialists: Dakota Johnson's upcoming film set to release on THIS Date - Details Inside NTI

Materialists: Dakota Johnson's upcoming film set to release on THIS Date – Details Inside

india news today live breaking updates on politics sports cricket business technology auto champions trophyd news march 5 2025

LIVE India News updates on March 5: Shama Mohamed hails Indian team after fat-shaming row

Recent Videos

Fire Breaks Out in Nashik Car Garage; No Casualties Reported

Fire Breaks Out in Nashik Car Garage; No Casualties Reported

Video Icon
Top 10 Holi Songs - Rang Barse, Balam Pichkari & More | Nonstop Holi 2025 Song

Top 10 Holi Songs - Rang Barse, Balam Pichkari & More | Nonstop Holi 2025 Song

Video Icon
IND vs AUS Score: Shami Shines as India Restricts Australia to 264!

IND vs AUS Score: Shami Shines as India Restricts Australia to 264!

Video Icon
Nitish Kumar Claims Credit for Lalu Yadav’s Rise in Heated Exchange with Tejashwi

Nitish Kumar Claims Credit for Lalu Yadav’s Rise in Heated Exchange with Tejashwi

Video Icon
Kerala Pulse | Renowned Urologist Dies by Suicide, Leaves Note ‘Old Age Affecting Work'

Kerala Pulse | Renowned Urologist Dies by Suicide, Leaves Note ‘Old Age Affecting Work'

Video Icon