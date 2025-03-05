West Bengal Weather LATEST update: Rain forecast in THESE districts; temperature to DROP in Kolkata? Check

Due to the western disturbance, there is a possibility of rain in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, and Jalpaiguri in the coming days. The temperature in Kolkata will decrease slightly

A western disturbance is approaching. These four districts will get wet with rain. Holi festival is just around the corner. Before that, the heat has decreased slightly

The weather office said that the heat will decrease further in the next two days. The temperature may decrease by about 2 to 3 degrees in the next 2 days

The minimum temperature in Kolkata may be 20 degrees Celsius and the maximum 30. Similarly, there may be light rain in Darjeeling today and tomorrow

Tomorrow, there may be rain in Kalimpong along with Darjeeling. It may rain in the Darjeeling and Kalimpong hill areas for these three days

At the same time, there will be light rain in Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri districts as well. Today, the temperature in Kolkata will be a minimum of 23 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 33

