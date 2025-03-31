West Bengal Weather Alert: Extreme heatwave expected today, temperature to climb higher
The Alipore Meteorological Department forecasts that the temperature will be around 36 degrees on Eid, with no possibility of it decreasing. The heatwave will continue in the western districts of the state, and there is no significant change in the weather expected for the next 5 days.
The maximum temperature on Eid, i.e., Monday, will be around 36 degrees. The Alipore weather office forecasts no signs of temperature decrease.
The forecast also suggests that the temperature may rise by another 2 degrees in some districts of the state from Monday.
Today's maximum temperature in Kolkata is 36 degrees Celsius, slightly above normal. The minimum temperature was 27.9 degrees, almost 2 degrees above normal.
The season is changing; heatwaves are blowing in the western districts of Bengal in spring. Discomfort will increase across the state from tomorrow. Dry weather will increase discomfort. There is no significant change in the weather for 5 days.
Yesterday, Purulia, West Bardhaman, and South 24 Parganas experienced heatwaves, which will continue for another two to three days.
According to the weather office forecast, there is no significant change in the weather for the next 5 days.
Discomfort will increase across the state from tomorrow. Dry weather will increase discomfort. However, even if South Bengal is scorching, North Bengal's Darjeeling and Kalimpong may experience scattered rain tonight.
The weather office has stated that there is a possibility of rain in the western districts of the state in the first half of next month.