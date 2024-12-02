West Bengal government employees' DA protest intensifies; Pressure builds on Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal government employees have been protesting for a long time demanding dearness allowance (DA) at central rates. Despite numerous attempts, no resolution has been reached. Now, the state government employees are planning to take a significant step, putting pressure on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

article_image1
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Dec 2, 2024, 11:49 AM IST

West Bengal government employees intensify their protest at the end of the year on Mamata Banerjee government to increase DA allowances

article_image2

They are planning to intensify their protest demanding dearness allowance (DA) as per the All India Price Index

article_image3

Protests will be held on December 22nd, 23rd, and 24th, demanding DA as per the All India Price Index and other demands

article_image4

Sit-in protests will be held in front of Nabanna for these three days. It is understood that this program will continue for three days every year until the demands are met

article_image5

Not just in December, on January 27, 2025, at 12 noon, state government employees will gather at Subodh Mallick Square to demand their rightful DA. From there, they will march to Shahid Minar

article_image6

A mass gathering will be held there. But if that doesn't work, the West Bengal government employees have threatened to paralyze Kolkata from all sides

article_image7

West Bengal government employees say that their suffering has increased compared to last time. The DA gap has widened. Vacancies have increased. The state government's foundation has also been shaken compared to last time

article_image8

Currently, government employees in this state are receiving 14% DA under the Sixth Pay Commission. Earlier, government employees were getting 6% DA

article_image9

After two DA increases of 4% each this year, it has reached 14%. Meanwhile, the DA of central government employees has recently increased to 53%. The DA gap for state employees has increased to 39%

article_image10

Meanwhile, several reports claim that the Eighth Pay Commission for central government employees may come into effect from January 1, 2026

