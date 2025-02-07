West Bengal DA Hike ALERT: Mamata Banerjee government to increase THIS much DA in Budget 2025? Check

Similar to the past two years, the Dearness Allowance (DA) for state government employees is expected to be announced in the upcoming state budget

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
Published: Feb 7, 2025, 3:57 PM IST

DA announcement expected in the budget

Similar to the last two years, the DA for state government employees might be announced during the budget session

budget 2025
article_image2

Ongoing DA tug-of-war

A long-standing dispute over DA continues between the state government and its employees, involving legal battles and protests

article_image3

DA announcement amidst uncertainty

Speculation is rife among government employees about another DA announcement. Speculation about a DA announcement during the budget arises from the government's similar announcements in the past two years

article_image4

Discussions on DA rate

Sources suggest a potential 4% DA increase in the budget, although no official confirmation has been made

article_image5

18% DA under 6th Pay Commission

A 4% increase would bring the total DA to 18% under the 6th Pay Commission. Last year's 4% DA increase fuels expectations for a similar announcement this year

article_image6

Current DA rate

Employees currently receive 14% DA under the 6th Pay Commission, following a 3% increase in 2023. A 39% DA gap exists between central and state government employees, leading to protests

article_image7

8th Pay Commission

The central government's recommendation of the 8th Pay Commission has caused discontent among state employees still under the 6th Pay Commission

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Aero India 2025: HALs LUH to take centre stage, CATS Warrior Star of India Pavilion dmn

Aero India 2025: HAL’s LUH to take centre stage, CATS Warrior Star of India Pavilion

Indian consulate in Seattle forced to call in authorities after "unauthorized entry by certain individuals" dmn

Indian consulate in Seattle forced to call in authorities after "unauthorized entry by certain individuals"

Devendra Fadnavis dismisses Rahul Gandhi's voter list allegations; Calls it 'cover fire' ahead of Delhi polls anr

Delhi Elections 2025: Devendra Fadnavis dismisses Rahul Gandhi's voter list allegations; Calls it 'cover fire'

Vivek Ramaswamy's critic Ann Coulter's remark on Indian deportees from US sparks row: 'Anybody named Vivek' shk

Vivek Ramaswamy's critic Ann Coulter's remark on Indian deportees from US sparks row: 'Anybody named Vivek'

Delhi HC bars unauthorized use of Ratan Tata's name, logo for events vkp

Delhi HC bars unauthorized use of Ratan Tata's name, logo for events

Recent Stories

Valentine's Day 2025: iPhone 16 Pro to OnePlus 13; top 5 tech gifts for your loved ones gcw

Valentine's Day 2025: iPhone 16 Pro to OnePlus 13; top 5 tech gifts for your loved ones

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Dives After Q3 Sales Miss: Retail Sees Opportunity To ‘Buy the Dip’

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Dives After Q3 Sales Miss: Retail Sees Opportunity To ‘Buy the Dip’

THIS is the highest paid villain starring opposite Mahesh Babu; Check ATG

THIS is the highest paid villain starring opposite Mahesh Babu; Check

Dubai records 3. point 1 percent GDP growth in first nine months of 2024, reaches Dh339 billion anr

Dubai records 3.1 per cent GDP growth in first nine months of 2024, reaches Dh339 billion

Aero India 2025: HALs LUH to take centre stage, CATS Warrior Star of India Pavilion dmn

Aero India 2025: HAL’s LUH to take centre stage, CATS Warrior Star of India Pavilion

Recent Videos

Gautam Adani’s Son JEET ADANI Set to Marry Diva Shah in a Traditional Ceremony

Gautam Adani’s Son JEET ADANI Set to Marry Diva Shah in a Traditional Ceremony

Video Icon
BJP Tried to Buy AAP Candidates for Rs 15 Crore Each: Sanjay Singh

BJP Tried to Buy AAP Candidates for Rs 15 Crore Each: Sanjay Singh

Video Icon
Karnataka Pulse | What is MUDA Scam? HC Dismisses Plea Seeking CBI probe against Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Pulse | What is MUDA Scam? HC Dismisses Plea Seeking CBI probe against Siddaramaiah

Video Icon
Maha Kumbh Fire AGAIN! Harihara Nand Tent Engulfed, Fire Tenders on Spot

Maha Kumbh Fire AGAIN! Harihara Nand Tent Engulfed, Fire Tenders on Spot

Video Icon
Woods Appear 'Perfect' After Snowfall in Southern Oregon

Woods Appear 'Perfect' After Snowfall in Southern Oregon

Video Icon