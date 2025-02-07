West Bengal DA Hike ALERT: Mamata Banerjee government to increase THIS much DA in Budget 2025? Check

Similar to the past two years, the Dearness Allowance (DA) for state government employees is expected to be announced in the upcoming state budget

DA announcement expected in the budget

Similar to the last two years, the DA for state government employees might be announced during the budget session

Ongoing DA tug-of-war

A long-standing dispute over DA continues between the state government and its employees, involving legal battles and protests

DA announcement amidst uncertainty

Speculation is rife among government employees about another DA announcement. Speculation about a DA announcement during the budget arises from the government's similar announcements in the past two years

Discussions on DA rate

Sources suggest a potential 4% DA increase in the budget, although no official confirmation has been made

18% DA under 6th Pay Commission

A 4% increase would bring the total DA to 18% under the 6th Pay Commission. Last year's 4% DA increase fuels expectations for a similar announcement this year

Current DA rate

Employees currently receive 14% DA under the 6th Pay Commission, following a 3% increase in 2023. A 39% DA gap exists between central and state government employees, leading to protests

8th Pay Commission

The central government's recommendation of the 8th Pay Commission has caused discontent among state employees still under the 6th Pay Commission

