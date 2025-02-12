West Bengal DA Hike ALERT: Big News! Mamata Banerjee government announces huge hike; Check HERE

Great news for West Bengal government employees! Their Dearness Allowance (DA) has been increased by 18% in the State Budget 2025. The increased amount will reportedly be reflected in their salaries starting from April

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
Published: Feb 12, 2025, 4:55 PM IST

Finally, the wait is over. DA has been announced for state government employees. An 18% DA hike announced for government employees in the State Budget

budget 2025
article_image2

As expected, State Finance Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya announced the DA for government employees in the budget speech on Wednesday

article_image3

DA increased to 18%. This year's budget is the last 'full budget' of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's government before the 2026 Assembly elections

article_image4

Therefore, the state government employees were expecting a substantial Dearness Allowance (DA) announcement in this budget

article_image5

They anticipated that the Chief Minister might announce several new projects in the upcoming budget, keeping the Assembly elections in mind

article_image6

However, the allowance for the Lakshmi Bhandar project was not increased as expected. Currently, central government employees are receiving DA at a rate of 53%. West Bengal government employees were receiving it at 14%

article_image7

This situation had created some pressure on the state government. In this context, Mamata's government announced on Wednesday an increase in DA to 18%

