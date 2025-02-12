West Bengal DA Hike ALERT: Big News! Mamata Banerjee government announces huge hike; Check HERE

Great news for West Bengal government employees! Their Dearness Allowance (DA) has been increased by 18% in the State Budget 2025. The increased amount will reportedly be reflected in their salaries starting from April

Finally, the wait is over. DA has been announced for state government employees. An 18% DA hike announced for government employees in the State Budget

As expected, State Finance Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya announced the DA for government employees in the budget speech on Wednesday

DA increased to 18%. This year's budget is the last 'full budget' of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's government before the 2026 Assembly elections

Therefore, the state government employees were expecting a substantial Dearness Allowance (DA) announcement in this budget

They anticipated that the Chief Minister might announce several new projects in the upcoming budget, keeping the Assembly elections in mind

However, the allowance for the Lakshmi Bhandar project was not increased as expected. Currently, central government employees are receiving DA at a rate of 53%. West Bengal government employees were receiving it at 14%

This situation had created some pressure on the state government. In this context, Mamata's government announced on Wednesday an increase in DA to 18%

