West Bengal Budget 2025: Mamata Banerjee government to announce 50,000+ recruitments for coming year

Finance Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya will present the state budget on February 12. Sources suggest the government may announce a massive recruitment drive, potentially hiring at least 50,000 employees across various departments, both on a contractual and permanent basis

article_image1
Amrita Ghosh
Published: Feb 8, 2025, 1:20 PM IST

Assembly elections are just around the corner. This is the last full budget of Mamata Banerjee's third term

budget 2025
article_image2

Finance Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya will present the state budget in the Assembly on February 12. The government plans to surprise the state with this budget

article_image3

Sources suggest a massive recruitment drive may be announced in the budget. At least 50,000 contractual and permanent employees will be hired across various departments

article_image4

Most recruitments will be in child and nutrition centers. Recruitments for Anganwadi workers, assistants, and supervisors will be under the ICDS and Anganwadi projects

article_image5

Recruitment will take place in the education sector. Contractual teachers, teaching assistants, and resource persons will be recruited in government schools

article_image6

Recruitment will take place in the health department. Nursing sisters, health assistants, pharmacists, and medical officers will be recruited

article_image7

Recruitment will take place in government projects. Rural development, tourism, and culture departments will see new hires

article_image8

Recruitment may also occur in the water resources and law departments. Salaries may also increase. There is a strong possibility of salary increases for employees in various departments

article_image9

Overall, the Mamata Banerjee government is planning a big surprise. The upcoming budget may announce staff recruitment

