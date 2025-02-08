West Bengal Budget 2025: Mamata Banerjee government to announce 50,000+ recruitments for coming year

Finance Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya will present the state budget on February 12. Sources suggest the government may announce a massive recruitment drive, potentially hiring at least 50,000 employees across various departments, both on a contractual and permanent basis

Assembly elections are just around the corner. This is the last full budget of Mamata Banerjee's third term

Finance Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya will present the state budget in the Assembly on February 12.

Sources suggest a massive recruitment drive may be announced in the budget. At least 50,000 contractual and permanent employees will be hired across various departments

Most recruitments will be in child and nutrition centers. Recruitments for Anganwadi workers, assistants, and supervisors will be under the ICDS and Anganwadi projects

Recruitment will take place in the education sector. Contractual teachers, teaching assistants, and resource persons will be recruited in government schools

Recruitment will take place in the health department. Nursing sisters, health assistants, pharmacists, and medical officers will be recruited

Recruitment will take place in government projects. Rural development, tourism, and culture departments will see new hires

Recruitment may also occur in the water resources and law departments. Salaries may also increase. There is a strong possibility of salary increases for employees in various departments

Overall, the Mamata Banerjee government is planning a big surprise. The upcoming budget may announce staff recruitment

