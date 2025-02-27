Weather ALERT: Heatwave, rainfall forecast in Andhra Pradesh simultaneously; Check HERE

The sun is already scorching by the end of February. It is said that the intensity of cold decreases and the sun starts shining by Shivaratri. Accordingly, the sun's intensity has begun. However, while the sun is scorching on one hand, the meteorological department officials have said that there is a chance of rain in some areas. Let's find out how the weather will be on Thursday



Weather update

The sun's intensity is gradually increasing. The sun's intensity is increasing in the Telugu states. However, the weather is cool in the morning. As soon as it is afternoon, the sun's intensity increases. Temperatures are being recorded above 35 degrees in some areas. However, the meteorological department said that there is a possibility of rain. Officials said that there is a possibility of light to moderate rains in Rayalaseema

The Amaravati Meteorological Department said that winds are blowing from the northeast and southeast directions in Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Seema in the lower troposphere. Due to this, the weather is likely to be dry in North Coastal on Thursday and Friday. It said that there is a possibility of fog in some places. It also said that temperatures are likely to increase. The meteorological department said that the temperature is likely to be 2 to 4 degrees Celsius higher than normal

There is a possibility of fog in some places in South Coastal today. Maximum temperatures are likely to be 2 to 4 degrees Celsius higher than normal. The weather is likely to be dry in Rayalaseema on Thursday. The Meteorological Department has forecast that there is a possibility of rain in Rayalaseema on Thursday evening or Friday morning. It said that maximum temperatures are likely to be 2 to 3 degrees Celsius higher than normal in some other places



As for Telangana... The Hyderabad Meteorological Center said that there is a possibility of dry weather in Telangana today. It is estimated that there will be no major changes in the weather till tomorrow, but after that the intensity of the sun is likely to increase significantly. It is said that the sun is likely to scorch from the first week of March

Highest temperatures here... Meteorological department officials said that the highest daytime temperatures in the country in February were recorded for the most number of days in Rayalaseema, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Karnataka. Summer has started earlier in the South compared to the North. However, although this happens every year, temperatures have been recorded at record levels this time. In some places, the humidity in the air is decreasing significantly. With this, the temperatures are increasing significantly. Let's see how the sun's intensity will be in the coming days

