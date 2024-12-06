Weather ALERT for December: Rain expected in several states during Winter; Check HERE

Several states in India are expected to experience rainfall in the coming days, even during the winter season. Southern states like Karnataka, Kerala, and Andhra Pradesh are likely to witness thunderstorms and rain

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Dec 6, 2024, 9:06 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 6, 2024, 9:06 AM IST

India's weather is expected to change once again in the next few days. While a strong cold wave has resulted in dry weather over central India, southern states like Karnataka, Kerala, and Andhra Pradesh are likely to experience thunderstorms and rain. Rainfall is also anticipated in Tamil Nadu within the next 24 hours

article_image2

The Meteorological Department has issued a rain alert for the southern states. Speaking to ANI, IMD scientist Dr. Soma Sen Roy stated that the weather remains quite humid, and due to a low-pressure area over central India, there is a possibility of rain in several states

article_image3

Dr. Roy mentioned the likelihood of thunderstorms and rain in southern regions like Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Rayalaseema, and coastal Andhra Pradesh. However, she added that the tendency for rain or thunderstorms will decrease across the country in the next 1-2 days

article_image4

Western disturbance is expected from December 7, which may lead to rainfall in the northwestern plains of India around December 8 or 9, according to the Meteorological Department. The department also indicated the possibility of thunderstorms and rain in the hilly regions, particularly the western Himalayas, on December 7 and 8

