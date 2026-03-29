Talking about temperatures, Prayagraj will be the hottest city, with the maximum temperature possibly hitting 37°C. Kanpur and Lucknow will hover around 36°C. Agra is likely to record a high of 34°C, and Noida 32°C. The minimum temperature in all these cities will stay between 19°C and 20°C. Mornings and evenings will be slightly cool, but the heat will slowly build up during the day.