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UP Weather Update, March 29: Cloudy Skies Bring Relief in Noida While Prayagraj Sizzles at 37°C
UP weather on March 29, 2026 shows cloudy weather in Noida and rain in Agra with slightly cooler temperatures, while Lucknow, Kanpur, and Prayagraj remain hot and mostly clear. Prayagraj may reach 37°C.
UP Weather on Sunday
On March 29, 2026, major UP cities like Agra, Kanpur, Lucknow, Noida, and Prayagraj will experience varied weather. According to the IMD, Noida and Agra will see light rain and cloudy skies, which might bring a slight drop in temperature. Meanwhile, Kanpur, Lucknow, and Prayagraj will have clear or partly cloudy skies. Overall, the weather will be comfortable, but the afternoons could get a bit warm.
Hot Weather
Talking about temperatures, Prayagraj will be the hottest city, with the maximum temperature possibly hitting 37°C. Kanpur and Lucknow will hover around 36°C. Agra is likely to record a high of 34°C, and Noida 32°C. The minimum temperature in all these cities will stay between 19°C and 20°C. Mornings and evenings will be slightly cool, but the heat will slowly build up during the day.
Cloudy Skies
The IMD's forecast shows a clear divide. Noida and Agra are set for cloudy skies and some light rain, making the weekend pleasant. But in Lucknow and Prayagraj, the sun will be out in full force due to clear skies. Kanpur is also expected to have a cloudy day. This pattern means Western UP gets a break with some rain, while Eastern UP braces for more heat.
Heat Caution
While there are no official warnings for any city, authorities advise people to be careful. To avoid the strong afternoon sun and rising heat, carry water, wear light clothes, and protect yourself from the sun. In areas where light rain is expected, roads might get slippery and cause traffic jams, so drive carefully.
Weather in April
Temperatures will gradually increase in the coming days. As April begins, many parts of Uttar Pradesh could see temperatures reaching 38°C to 40°C. For now, the light rain and clouds will bring some relief, but it won't last long. The weather department indicates that the heat will start showing its true colours in the coming weeks, so it's important to be prepared.
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