    UP CM Yogi Adityanath pays tribute to Bharat Ratna Pt. Govind Ballabh Pant on his birth anniversary

    Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday (Sep 10) paid tributes to Bharat Ratna Pandit Govind Ballabh Pant on the occasion of his 137th birth anniversary by placing a garland on his statue. Adityanath praised Pant's significant contributions to unifying Uttar Pradesh and strengthening the nation's internal security, emphasizing that his legacy will be remembered.
     

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Sep 10, 2024, 12:54 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 10, 2024, 12:54 PM IST

    "On behalf of the state government and its people, I humbly pay tribute on this auspicious occasion, saluting the memories of such a great son of India, who laid the foundation for development in Uttar Pradesh," said the Chief Minister.
     

    Following the tribute to Pandit Govind Ballabh Pant's statue, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath praised Pant's illustrious career as Uttar Pradesh's first Chief Minister and later as Union Home Minister. Adityanath highlighted Pant's dedication as a freedom fighter, noting that he left a successful legal practice to join the freedom struggle in response to Mahatma Gandhi's call.
     

    "Despite enduring the hardships of imprisonment, Pantji remained steadfast in his commitment to India's independence", Yogi remarked. 

    CM Yogi said, "Pantji's tireless efforts and significant contributions during the freedom struggle led to his appointment as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, the country's largest state, after independence. He served in this role until 1954, laying the foundation for the state's progress by devising a comprehensive action plan to provide basic facilities, education, healthcare, and infrastructure—elements on which today's Uttar Pradesh is built."

    CM added, "In 1954-55, Pantji became India's Home Minister, during which his push to make Hindi the official language was a monumental achievement." CM Yogi also acknowledged Pant's revenue sector reforms, highlighting its ongoing impact in delivering justice to the underprivileged.

    On this occasion, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, MSME Minister Rakesh Sachan, Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh, Mayor Sushma Kharkwal, Legislative Council Member Mukesh Sharma, Lalji Prasad Nirmal, Ramchandra Pradhan, MLA Neeraj Bora etc. were present.

