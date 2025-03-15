Telangana heatwave impact: Schools to function for half-day from today

Read Full Gallery

To ensure that students do not miss their mid-day meals, schools will serve lunch at 12:30 pm before students are sent home.

With temperatures soaring across Telangana, the state's School Education Department has announced a half-day schedule for all schools starting today (March 15). The decision follows an early onset of summer, with several districts already witnessing temperatures exceeding 40 degrees Celsius.

New school timings implemented

According to the directive, all government-aided and private primary, upper primary, and high schools will operate from 8:00 am to 12:30 pm from March 15 to April 23. To ensure that students do not miss their mid-day meals, schools will serve lunch at 12:30 pm before students are sent home. The move aims to protect children and staff from exposure to extreme heat during peak afternoon hours.

Despite the schedule change, special coaching sessions for Class X students preparing for public exams will continue as planned. The last working day for the 2024-25 academic year has been set for April 23 (Wednesday), after which schools will go on summer vacation from April 24 to June 11. The new academic year is scheduled to begin on June 12.

Authorities to monitor implementation

To ensure smooth enforcement of the half-day schedule, Regional Joint Directors of School Education and District Education Department officials have been instructed to oversee compliance. The initiative is part of the government’s broader efforts to safeguard students and teachers from extreme summer heat.

Temperatures cross 40°C in several districts

Telangana is currently experiencing hot and dry conditions, with temperatures surpassing 40°C in multiple districts.

On Friday (March 14), Kaddam Peddur in Nirmal district recorded the highest temperature at 40.7°C, followed closely by Bela in Adilabad at 40.6°C, as per the Telangana Development Planning Society’s weather bulletin.

Latest Videos