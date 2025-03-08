Telangana heatwave alert: IMD issues yellow warning for THESE districts!

Summer has just begun, and Telangana is already sweltering! A yellow alert has been issued for several districts due to the possibility of recording high temperatures. Which districts are on alert? Find out here. 

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
Published: Mar 8, 2025, 10:56 AM IST

Telangana Weather

The Telugu states are experiencing scorching heat. With high temperatures already being recorded, people are hesitant to go out. The meteorological department warns that the intensity of this heat will be even higher for the next two days (Saturday and Sunday). 

Since it's the weekend, many people like to go out with their families. It is advised that such people take precautions to protect themselves from the heat. Special care should be taken with children and the elderly. 

Temperatures are reaching up to 40 degrees Celsius in some districts of Telangana. Hyderabad is also experiencing a similar situation. The meteorological department has announced that as the days go by this month, the heat will increase, and by the end of the month, the highest temperatures will be recorded. 

The intensity of heat will be especially high in the southern and northern Telangana districts. That is why a yellow alert has been issued for the districts where the heat is scorching. Therefore, people in the districts where warnings have been issued are advised to be alert. 

These are the districts in Telangana where a yellow alert has been issued: 

Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Khammam, Gadwal, Narayanpet, Bhadradri Kothagudem, and Mulugu districts are warned to expect high temperatures. The meteorological department stated that the heat will be high in the remaining districts as well. 

Telangana is currently experiencing a strange climate. The afternoons are scorching with high temperatures, while temperatures drop at night and in the mornings. In some districts, single-digit temperatures are recorded at night, similar to winter. 
 

