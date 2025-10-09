- Home
- Telangana, Andhra Pradesh Weather Latest Update: Heavy Rains Owing to Low Pressure Forecast; Check
Telangana, Andhra Pradesh Weather: Another surface circulation has formed in the Bay of Bengal. The weather department predicts it's strengthening into a low-pressure system. This is expected to bring heavy rains back to the Telugu states
More rainy days ahead for the Telugu states
IMD Rain Alert: After a dry start to the monsoon, people are now fed up with the rain. August and September brought floods, and the weather department warns heavy rains will persist.
Heavy rains in these areas
A trough runs from Chhattisgarh to the Gulf of Mannar over Telangana and AP. With a surface circulation also forming, the weather department warns of heavy rains in both states.
Another low pressure in the Bay of Bengal
The surface circulation in the Bay of Bengal will become a low-pressure system by Oct 11, bringing heavy rains. If it intensifies, it could cause floods, so people should be careful.
Rains and more rains on October 9, 10
The IMD has warned of extremely heavy rains in parts of Coastal Andhra, Yanam, and Rayalaseema on Oct 9-10. Telangana is expected to see thunderstorms for the next four days.
Highest rainfall in the Telugu capitals
From Wednesday to Thursday morning, heavy rains were recorded nationwide. Chitradurga, Karnataka saw 8 cm, while Hyderabad and Amaravati recorded 3 cm and 2 cm, respectively.
Rains across the country for the next two-three days
IMD warns of moderate to heavy rain with thunderstorms in Tamil Nadu, Kerala & Mahe (Oct 9-12) and Karnataka (Oct 9-10). Other states will also see moderate to heavy rain.