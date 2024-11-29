Tamil Nadu weather: IMD predicts 20cm rain across several districts, state govt ramps up preparedness

Cyclone Fengal is expected to make landfall in Tamil Nadu tomorrow, according to the Meteorological Department. With heavy rainfall anticipated, rescue operations have been intensified, and relief camps are on standby.

Deepu Mohan
First Published Nov 29, 2024, 7:00 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 29, 2024, 7:00 PM IST

Cyclone Fengal, formed in the Bay of Bengal, is expected to make landfall tomorrow afternoon between Karaikal and Mamallapuram. The India Meteorological Department has predicted wind speeds of 70-90 kmph during landfall. Following this, the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister has advised district collectors to take all necessary precautionary measures and continuously monitor the situation.

Revenue and Disaster Management Minister KKSSR Ramachandran visited the State Emergency Operation Centre this morning and reviewed the rescue and relief operations in various districts affected by heavy rainfall and provided instructions to the officials.

 

Red Alert

The India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Thiruvarur, and Nagapattinam districts, predicting over 20 cm of very heavy rainfall. Chennai, Thiruvallur, Kanchipuram, Ariyalur, and Thanjavur districts are expected to receive over 10 cm of extremely heavy rainfall.

* As of 8:30 am today, several districts have recorded rainfall, including Chennai (2.7 cm), Chengalpattu (0.76 cm), Mayiladuthurai (0.71 cm), Thiruvallur (0.64 cm), Nagapattinam (0.40 cm), Thiruvarur (0.3 cm), Kanchipuram (0.16 cm), and Thanjavur (0.09 cm). Specifically, Chennai - Sathangadu (6.1 cm), Ernavoor (5.8 cm), Chengalpattu - Pallavaram (2.92 cm), Semmancheri (2.4 cm), Thiruvallur - Thiruppalaivanam (2.56 cm), and Thiruvellaivaayil (2.56 cm).

Relief Camps

* 2229 relief centers are ready in the districts under heavy rainfall warning. Currently, 164 families comprising 471 individuals are sheltered in 6 relief camps in Thiruvarur and Nagapattinam districts.

 

Rescue Team

Following the Chief Minister's orders, disaster rescue teams have been deployed to Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Thiruvarur, Cuddalore, and Thanjavur districts. Today, one NDRF team and two TNSDRF teams have been sent to Chengalpattu district, and one NDRF and one TNSDRF team each have been dispatched to Villupuram district.

Fishermen

The Director of Fisheries and coastal district collectors were advised on November 23rd to prevent fishermen from venturing into the sea. 4153 boats that had gone fishing in the East Coast have returned to shore.

Monitoring Officers

* On the Chief Minister's orders, monitoring officers are coordinating rescue and relief efforts with the district administration in Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thiruvarur, Thanjavur, and Cuddalore districts.

* Furthermore, monitoring officers have been deployed today to Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram, Thiruvallur, Ranipet, Vellore, Thiruvannamalai, Dharmapuri, and Krishnagiri districts.

