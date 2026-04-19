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Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Rain During Elections? Heavy Showers, Thunderstorms Alert For TN Districts
The weather department has some news for Tamil Nadu. A low-pressure trough is forming, which means districts near the Western Ghats and in the south might get some rain starting today.
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Tamil Nadu Weather Forecast Rain and Heatwave Alert
Summer is really peaking in Tamil Nadu, with temperatures soaring daily. Yesterday, 12 places crossed the 100°F mark. Karur Paramathi recorded the highest at 106°F. Vellore and Erode hit 104°F each, while Tiruppur, Dharmapuri, and Madurai Airport touched 102°F. Trichy and Namakkal also saw 102°F, and Coimbatore, Madurai city, Palayamkottai, and Salem recorded 101°F and 100°F respectively. But amidst this heat, the Chennai weather centre says there's a chance of rain from today until the 21st.
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Tamil Nadu Weather Forecast Rain and Heatwave Alert
This trough is located about 0.9 km above sea level. It runs from North Interior Karnataka, across southern Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, all the way to the Gulf of Mannar. This system is expected to bring light showers to the Western Ghats districts and southern coastal regions from today until the 21st. Meanwhile, other parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry will mostly have dry weather.
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Tamil Nadu Weather Forecast Rain and Heatwave Alert
On the 21st and 23rd, some places in the Western Ghats districts, coastal delta districts, southern coastal districts, and Karaikal might get light to moderate rain with thunderstorms. The forecast says other areas in the state will remain dry.
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Tamil Nadu Weather Forecast Rain and Heatwave Alert
The forecast for the 24th and 25th shows a chance of light to moderate rain in a few places. These include the Western Ghats districts, South Tamil Nadu, the delta districts, and Karaikal. The rest of Tamil Nadu is expected to have dry weather, according to the weather department.
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Tamil Nadu Weather Forecast Rain and Heatwave Alert
From today until the 23rd, the maximum temperature in Tamil Nadu's interior districts could be 2-3°C higher than normal. However, coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal will see normal temperatures. The combination of high heat and humidity might cause discomfort in coastal areas, including Puducherry and Karaikal.
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Tamil Nadu Weather Forecast Rain and Heatwave Alert
For Chennai and its suburbs, the sky will be partly cloudy today. The maximum temperature will be around 36-37°C, and the minimum will be near 27°C. You can expect some discomfort due to the high heat and humidity. The forecast for tomorrow is pretty much the same, with partly cloudy skies and similar temperatures.
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