Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Stunning first PHOTOS of Maharishi Valmiki International Airport in Ayodhya

    First Published Dec 29, 2023, 3:54 PM IST

    The airport, situated 15 km from Ayodhya, features a sustainable terminal building, an extended runway, and is equipped to handle 10 lakh passengers annually. The inaugural flight is expected on January 6, with commercial services connecting major cities

    article_image1

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the Ayodhya Airport in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday. Named after the revered sage poet Maharishi Valmiki, the newly constructed airport is part of PM Modi's commitment to modernize airports and railway stations across the nation, according to Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

    article_image2

    Situated approximately 15 km from the main city, the Shri Ram International Airport boasts a terminal building spanning 6500 sq m, designed to accommodate around 10 lakh passengers annually. Notably, the terminal incorporates various sustainability features, including an insulated roofing system, LED lighting, rainwater harvesting, landscaping with fountains, a water treatment plant, a sewage treatment plant, and a solar power plant, aiming to achieve GRIHA 5-star ratings.

    article_image3

    The extended runway at Ayodhya Airport is suitable for A-321/B-737-type aircraft operations. IndiGo is expected to operate the inaugural flight from Delhi Airport to Ayodhya on January 6, marking the commencement of commercial services.

    article_image4

    Additionally, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for a greenfield township in Ayodhya, with a development cost exceeding ₹2180 crore. The Prime Minister will also launch two new Amrit Bharat trains and six new Vande Bharat trains.

    article_image5

    The first phase of the Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram International Airport will be inaugurated on Saturday, with flight operations starting on January 6. The airport aims to connect major cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Ahmedabad, catering to the anticipated influx of visitors to the Ram Temple after the consecration ceremony.

    article_image6

    Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister highlighted the state government's commitment to Ayodhya's development and essential infrastructure provision. Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, after reviewing the construction work, emphasized efforts to reflect Ayodhya's cultural ethos. The airport's first phase includes a 65,000-sq ft terminal, a 2,200-metre runway, and a capacity to handle 2-3 flights per hour.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    French grounding prompts 30 Gujaratis in Dubai to abandon Nicaragua flight, choose return to India: Report snt

    French grounding prompts 30 Gujaratis in Dubai to abandon Nicaragua flight, choose return to India: Report

    Rajya Sabha Chairman rejects AAP's proposal for Raghav Chadha's interim leader in House AJR

    Rajya Sabha Chairman rejects AAP's proposal for Raghav Chadha's interim leader in House

    Kerala govt to set up rheumatology department in 3 medical colleges; Check anr

    Kerala govt to set up rheumatology department in 3 medical colleges; Check

    CAIT predicts Rs 50,000 crore trade uptick with Ayodhya Ram Temple inauguration; check details AJR

    CAIT predicts Rs 50,000 crore trade uptick with Ayodhya Ram Temple inauguration; check details

    Ex-judge deletes FB post against Asianet News Executive Editor Sindhu Sooryakumar after Kerala HC intervention anr

    Ex-judge deletes FB post against Asianet News Executive Editor Sindhu Sooryakumar after Kerala HC intervention

    Recent Stories

    French grounding prompts 30 Gujaratis in Dubai to abandon Nicaragua flight, choose return to India: Report snt

    French grounding prompts 30 Gujaratis in Dubai to abandon Nicaragua flight, choose return to India: Report

    Ram Temple festivities: Full schedule of rituals from January 16 to 22

    Ram Temple festivities: Full schedule of rituals from January 16 to 22

    New Year 2024: BMRCL extends Namma Metro till 1:30 AM, MG Road station to remain closed vkp

    New Year 2024: BMRCL extends Namma Metro till 1:30 AM, MG Road station to remain closed

    Football Pele's death anniversary: 10 quotes of the legendary Brazilian osf

    Pele's death anniversary: 10 quotes of the legendary Brazilian

    Dunki Box-Office collection Day 8: Shah Rukh Khan starrer mints Rs. 305 Crore worldwide; Read on ATG

    'Dunki' Box-Office collection Day 8: Shah Rukh Khan starrer mints Rs. 305 Crore worldwide; Read on

    Recent Videos

    Kannada activists stage protest urging inclusion of Kannada in signboards across Bengaluru (WATCH) vkp

    Kannada activists stage protest urging inclusion of Kannada in signboards across Bengaluru (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    When Santa Claus visited the elderly in Bengaluru, Salem and Mysuru (WATCH)

    When Santa Claus visited the elderly in Bengaluru, Salem and Mysuru (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch) SHG

    'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch)

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters come to the rescue (WATCH)

    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters join relief ops (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon