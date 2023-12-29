Stunning first PHOTOS of Maharishi Valmiki International Airport in Ayodhya

The airport, situated 15 km from Ayodhya, features a sustainable terminal building, an extended runway, and is equipped to handle 10 lakh passengers annually. The inaugural flight is expected on January 6, with commercial services connecting major cities

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the Ayodhya Airport in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday. Named after the revered sage poet Maharishi Valmiki, the newly constructed airport is part of PM Modi's commitment to modernize airports and railway stations across the nation, according to Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Situated approximately 15 km from the main city, the Shri Ram International Airport boasts a terminal building spanning 6500 sq m, designed to accommodate around 10 lakh passengers annually. Notably, the terminal incorporates various sustainability features, including an insulated roofing system, LED lighting, rainwater harvesting, landscaping with fountains, a water treatment plant, a sewage treatment plant, and a solar power plant, aiming to achieve GRIHA 5-star ratings.

The extended runway at Ayodhya Airport is suitable for A-321/B-737-type aircraft operations. IndiGo is expected to operate the inaugural flight from Delhi Airport to Ayodhya on January 6, marking the commencement of commercial services.

Additionally, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for a greenfield township in Ayodhya, with a development cost exceeding ₹2180 crore. The Prime Minister will also launch two new Amrit Bharat trains and six new Vande Bharat trains.

The first phase of the Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram International Airport will be inaugurated on Saturday, with flight operations starting on January 6. The airport aims to connect major cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Ahmedabad, catering to the anticipated influx of visitors to the Ram Temple after the consecration ceremony.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister highlighted the state government's commitment to Ayodhya's development and essential infrastructure provision. Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, after reviewing the construction work, emphasized efforts to reflect Ayodhya's cultural ethos. The airport's first phase includes a 65,000-sq ft terminal, a 2,200-metre runway, and a capacity to handle 2-3 flights per hour.