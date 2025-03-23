Southern Railway gears up for Ramzan: Special trains announced for 4-day holiday

Read Full Gallery

Southern Railway is operating special trains between Tambaram - Kanyakumari and Tambaram - Tiruchirappalli for the continuous holidays. This arrangement has been made in view of the Ramzan festival and the bank account closing day holiday.

Ramzan Festival Holiday: Holiday means celebration, in that way, who needs to ask if there is an additional holiday along with the weekend holidays of Saturday and Sunday, it is happiness for the people. In that way, there are continuous 4 days holiday coming on March 29, 30, 31 and April 1. Due to this, the public is planning to travel to other places. As the heat is high now, they are planning to travel to cool places.

Continuous 4 days holiday

Accordingly, March 31st is the Ramzan festival including the weekend holidays of Saturday and Sunday on March 29th and 30th. Following this, April 1st is the bank year-end closing day and that day is also a government holiday, so there are 4 consecutive days of holiday. Following this, special buses and trains will be operated for the convenience of the public.

Special train announcement

In this situation, Southern Railway has released a statement saying that a special train will be operated from Tambaram to Kanyakumari and from Kanyakumari to Tambaram on the occasion of Ramzan festival. This special train leaves Tambaram at 6 pm on the 28th. Similarly, it leaves Kanyakumari at 8.55 am on March 31. It has been informed that 14 reserved coaches and two general coaches will be attached to this special train. This train goes to Kanyakumari via Tambaram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Trichy, Madurai, Tirunelveli.

Special train to Trichy

Similarly, a special train will be operated from Tambaram to Tiruchirappalli and from Tiruchirappalli to Tambaram. This special train leaves from Tiruchirappalli on March 29 and 31. Similarly, it has been announced that it will operate from Tambaram on 29th and 31st of March. It has been informed that this train will have two second class AC coaches, 10 seating coaches and 6 general coaches.

Special train to Bangalore

This special train leaves from Trichy and reaches Tambaram via Thanjavur, Mayiladuthurai, Chidambaram, Villupuram. The reservation for this train is scheduled to start from this morning. Similarly, a special train will be operated from Bangalore to Chennai and from Central to Bangalore. This train leaves Bangalore on March 28 and reaches Chennai and leaves Chennai on the same day and reaches Bangalore. This train reaches Chennai Central via Bangalore Jolarpettai Katpadi Perambalur.

Latest Videos