Apple WWDC 2025 dates announced: Here's what you can expect in June

Apple WWDC 2025 dates are finally here and we now know when the company will be hosting its annual developer conference to announce the new software versions for its products. As anticipated, Apple WWDC 2025 will take place in June 2025. The dates the business has released let us know when to anticipate new improvements and what users may expect later this year.

Apple WWDC 2025 dates

The dates of Apple WWDC 2025 are set for June 9–13, 2025. Additionally, the company has stated that the 2025 WWDC would be livestreamed online, with a limited number of attendees able to attend in person at Apple Park in California. The official Apple YouTube page and Events page will host Apple WWDC 2025.

Apple WWDC 2025: What to expect?

Unless Apple decides to surprise everyone with a few hardware debuts, WWDC 2025 will primarily focus on new software versions. We will get our first official look at the iOS 19 upgrade, which is reportedly receiving a significant design revamp this year, during the most recent conference.

According to reports, iOS 19 will see changes to the iPhone app icons, and a full revamp of the iOS user interface is not ruled out. If the iOS 19 redesign is released, Apple should also prioritise redesigning the control centre, while the system components may also receive a makeover.

However, since Apple wants all of its products to function flawlessly inside the ecosystem, some adjustments will likely be made to more than just iOS. WatchOS, iPadOS, and macOS will all be crucial for this, and their feature enhancements must match those of the iPhone. Even if Apple is having difficulties with its AI goals, we still anticipate that the corporation will discuss more features, even if they are postponed until 2026 or later.

