user
user

Apple WWDC 2025 dates announced: Here's what you can expect in June

Apple WWDC 2025 is scheduled for June 9-13, 2025, and will be livestreamed. Expect a focus on software, including a potentially redesigned iOS 19, and updates to WatchOS, iPadOS, and macOS.

Apple WWDC 2025 dates announced: Here's what you can expect in June gcw
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Mar 26, 2025, 9:42 AM IST

Apple WWDC 2025 dates are finally here and we now know when the company will be hosting its annual developer conference to announce the new software versions for its products. As anticipated, Apple WWDC 2025 will take place in June 2025. The dates the business has released let us know when to anticipate new improvements and what users may expect later this year.

Apple WWDC 2025 dates

The dates of Apple WWDC 2025 are set for June 9–13, 2025. Additionally, the company has stated that the 2025 WWDC would be livestreamed online, with a limited number of attendees able to attend in person at Apple Park in California. The official Apple YouTube page and Events page will host Apple WWDC 2025.

Also Read | iPhone 17 Air coming soon in 2025! Check out top 5 expected features

Apple WWDC 2025: What to expect?

Unless Apple decides to surprise everyone with a few hardware debuts, WWDC 2025 will primarily focus on new software versions. We will get our first official look at the iOS 19 upgrade, which is reportedly receiving a significant design revamp this year, during the most recent conference.

According to reports, iOS 19 will see changes to the iPhone app icons, and a full revamp of the iOS user interface is not ruled out. If the iOS 19 redesign is released, Apple should also prioritise redesigning the control centre, while the system components may also receive a makeover.

Also Read | iPhone 17 LEAKS: AI-boosted 24MP selfie camera and major upgrades revealed!

However, since Apple wants all of its products to function flawlessly inside the ecosystem, some adjustments will likely be made to more than just iOS. WatchOS, iPadOS, and macOS will all be crucial for this, and their feature enhancements must match those of the iPhone. Even if Apple is having difficulties with its AI goals, we still anticipate that the corporation will discuss more features, even if they are postponed until 2026 or later.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Vivo T4 5G may launch in April 2025: Check expected features, price and more gcw

Vivo T4 5G may launch in April 2025: Check expected features, price and more

Does Sudha Murty agree with Narayana Murthy's 70-hour workweek remark? Philanthropist opens up for 1st time gcw

Does Sudha Murty agree with Narayana Murthy's 70-hour workweek remark? Philanthropist opens up for 1st time

Google Pixel 9a wont hit stores this month here is why gcw

Google Pixel 9a won’t hit stores this month; Here's why

Jio users rejoice! FREE cloud storage now included with recharge plans; Check details gcw

Jio users rejoice! FREE cloud storage now included with recharge plans; Check details

Pixel 9a vs Samsung Galaxy S24 FE: Which budget flagship reigns supreme? gcw

Pixel 9a vs Samsung Galaxy S24 FE: Which budget flagship reigns supreme?

Recent Stories

Vivo T4 5G may launch in April 2025: Check expected features, price and more gcw

Vivo T4 5G may launch in April 2025: Check expected features, price and more

Indian stock market: Nifty, Sensex open flat as markets price in April 2 disruptions AJR

Indian stock market: Nifty, Sensex open flat as markets price in April 2 disruptions

How to get an international scholarship and study abroad for free iwh

How to get an international scholarship and study abroad for free

Ben Affleck OPENS up on divorce with Jennifer Lopez; Here's what he said ATG

Ben Affleck OPENS up on divorce with Jennifer Lopez; Here's what he said

BREAKING: Firefighting helicopter crashes in South Korea ddr

Helicopter crashes amid South Korea's raging wildfires as crews battle devastation (WATCH)

Recent Videos

Telangana BJP Women’s Wing Protests for Scooters, Safety & Mahalakshmi Scheme | Asianet Newsable

Telangana BJP Women’s Wing Protests for Scooters, Safety & Mahalakshmi Scheme | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Boxer Saweety Boora BEATS Husband Deepak Hooda in Police Station, Shocking Video Goes Viral

Boxer Saweety Boora BEATS Husband Deepak Hooda in Police Station, Shocking Video Goes Viral

Video Icon
Boxer Saweety Boora BEATS Husband Deepak Hooda in Police Station, Shocking Video Goes Viral

Boxer Saweety Boora BEATS Husband Deepak Hooda in Police Station, Shocking Video Goes Viral

Video Icon
Neha Kakkar Cries on Stage After Arriving Three Hours Late at Melbourne Concert; Crowd Reacts

Neha Kakkar Cries on Stage After Arriving Three Hours Late at Melbourne Concert; Crowd Reacts

Video Icon
Phir Zinda Lyrical Video OUT – L2: Empuraan Hype with First Song Goes Wild!

Phir Zinda Lyrical Video OUT – L2: Empuraan Hype with First Song Goes Wild!

Video Icon