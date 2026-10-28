Southern Railway has announced special trains to help passengers travel to their hometowns without any hassle during the Diwali festival season. A huge number of people travel from Chennai to the southern districts and the Kongu region for Diwali. The railway board took this step to avoid last-minute crowding and to help passengers plan their journeys easily.

Southern Railway will operate a special train between Tambaram and Nagercoil for the convenience of passengers travelling to the southern districts.

Tambaram to Nagercoil (Train No: 06153): This train will depart from Tambaram at 11.55 PM on November 6, 2026, and it will reach Nagercoil at 3.30 PM the next day. Nagercoil to Tambaram (Train No: 06154): In the return direction, this train will leave Nagercoil at 9.00 PM on November 9, 2026, and it will arrive at Tambaram at 11.30 AM the next day.

Stoppages: This special train will stop at major stations like Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Tirupadripulyur, Chidambaram, Sirkazhi, Mayiladuthurai, Kumbakonam, Papanasam, Thanjavur, Tiruchirappalli, Dindigul, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Sattur, Kovilpatti, Tirunelveli, and Valliyur.