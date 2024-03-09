Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sela Tunnel, world's longest twin-lane tunnel, near China border in Arunachal Pradesh opens; SEE PHOTOS

    First Published Mar 9, 2024, 9:25 AM IST

    Constructed by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) at a cost of Rs 825 crore, the project includes two tunnels spanning 1,003 meters and 1,595 meters, respectively, along with 8.6 km of connecting roads.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Saturday inaugurated the world’s longest twin-lane tunnel, the Sela Tunnel connecting Tezpur to Tawang in Arunchal Pradesh. The Sela Tunnel, situated at a staggering elevation of 13,000 feet, is an engineering marvel constructed by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) at a cost of Rs 825 crore. 

    The project consists of two tunnels: Tunnel 1 spans 1,003 meters, while Tunnel 2 is a 1,595-meter twin-tube tunnel. Complementing these tunnels are two roads measuring 8.6 km in total length. Designed to accommodate a traffic density of 3,000 cars and 2,000 trucks per day, the tunnel boasts a maximum speed limit of 80 kmph.

    The strategic significance of the Sela Tunnel cannot be overstated. It promises to provide all-weather connectivity to Tawang, a region bordering China. Furthermore, it is expected to significantly reduce travel time to Tawang by at least one hour, facilitating the swift deployment of weapons, soldiers, and equipment to forward areas near the Line of Actual Control (LAC). 

    The necessity for such a tunnel arose due to the frequent closure of the Balipara-Charidwar-Tawang Road caused by snowfall and landslides during heavy rainfall.

    The ‘Sela Tunnel’ project is poised to bolster not only the country’s defence preparedness but also catalyze socio-economic development in the region. Although the foundation stone for the project was laid by PM Modi in February 2019, its completion faced delays attributed to various factors, including the Covid-19 pandemic. 

    Nevertheless, the successful realization of the project underscores India’s relentless push towards enhancing border infrastructure, aimed at narrowing the gap with China and fortifying its strategic position in the region.

