School Holidays: Long Break For Schools And Colleges From October 21
School Holidays: The festive season is almost over. State governments have closed all public and private educational institutions today for Dashami and Dussehra.
Are schools closed today across the state for Vijaya Dashami?
People across the country are enjoying the festive mood for Vijaya Dashami and Dussehra. Calendar date changes created some confusion among parents and students regarding the exact day of Dashami and school holidays. State governments have completely closed schools and colleges today in West Bengal and several other states for Vijaya Dashami, following official guidelines and the annual holiday list of the education department.
Schools closed for Dashami and Ekadashi
The state government is running a long Puja vacation for all primary, secondary, and higher secondary schools, along with state-aided educational institutions in West Bengal. This holiday started from Tritiya or Chaturthi and will continue past Lakshmi Puja until Ekadashi and Bhatri Dwitiya. Authorities have kept all schools in the state completely closed today as a result.
Which states are keeping schools closed today?
Vijaya Dashami and Dussehra, which marks Ravana Dahan, stand as major national and gazetted festivals in India. State authorities have declared a complete school holiday today in multiple states including Bengal because of this. Holidays are currently ongoing in West Bengal, Tripura, and Assam. The main Durga Puja festival and Vijaya Dashami immersion have forced all educational institutions to shut down in these states.
Government holidays for schools in Delhi, Bihar, and Uttar Pradesh
The Directorate of Education in Delhi has announced a general public holiday for all government and private schools across Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) for the Dussehra festival. Primary and high schools are also observing holidays in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar to celebrate Navratri and Dussehra.
Schools closed in Maharashtra and Gujarat as well
Authorities have closed all schools and junior colleges today in Maharashtra and Gujarat to mark the end of Dussehra and Navratri.
Karnataka for Mysore Dasara, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana: State governments in South India have also kept schools and colleges closed for Dussehra and Ayudha Puja following official guidelines.
Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Punjab: Educational institutions remain closed in these states as well, since Dussehra is a gazetted holiday on the annual state holiday list.
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