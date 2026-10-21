Authorities have closed all schools and junior colleges today in Maharashtra and Gujarat to mark the end of Dussehra and Navratri.

Karnataka for Mysore Dasara, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana: State governments in South India have also kept schools and colleges closed for Dussehra and Ayudha Puja following official guidelines.

Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Punjab: Educational institutions remain closed in these states as well, since Dussehra is a gazetted holiday on the annual state holiday list.