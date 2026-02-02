- Home
- India
- Confident Group Leadership Update: Rohit Roy and Joseph to Lead Company After CJ Roy’s Demise
Confident Group Leadership Update: Rohit Roy and Joseph to Lead Company After CJ Roy’s Demise
After the death of Dr. CJ Roy, the family has made a decision regarding the future operations of the Confident Group. His brother announced that Roy's son Rohit and Joseph, who is in charge of Kerala, will lead the company together.
15
Image Credit : Asianet News
Confident Group's New Leadership: Son Rohit and Joseph Take Charge.
Following the sudden demise of founder Dr. CJ Roy, his son Rohit Roy and Kerala head Joseph have been appointed to lead the Confident Group, ensuring business continuity.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
25
Image Credit : Asianet News
Family Assures Stability and Continuation of All Confident Group Projects.
CJ Roy's brother, CJ Babu, confirmed that all ongoing projects will proceed as planned and dismissed rumors of financial troubles, stating Roy had no outstanding debts.
35
Image Credit : Asianet News
'My Father Was a Great Man': Son Rohit Roy's Heartfelt Tribute.
An emotional Rohit Roy remembered his father, Dr. CJ Roy, as a great man, expressing that the family's loss is indescribable and thanking the media for their support.
45
Image Credit : Asianet News
Thousands Attend Tearful Farewell for Confident Group Founder CJ Roy.
A public viewing was held at Nature's Luxury Cascade in Bengaluru, where thousands, including industry leaders and celebrities, paid their last respects to Dr. CJ Roy.
55
Image Credit : Asianet News
Dignitaries Pay Final Tributes to Dr. CJ Roy in Bengaluru.
Karnataka Minister Ramalinga Reddy, producer Antony Perumbavoor, and director VK Prakash were among the prominent figures who attended the funeral to honor the late founder.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.
Latest Videos