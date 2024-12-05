RBI's new CIBIL score rules: What you need to know

Credit score plays a crucial role in securing loans from banks. Learn about the important rules and regulations set by the Reserve Bank of India regarding CIBIL scores.

article_image1
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Dec 5, 2024, 7:08 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 5, 2024, 7:08 PM IST

The Reserve Bank of India has implemented new rules regarding CIBIL scores due to numerous complaints. A good CIBIL score is essential for easy loan approvals.

article_image2

Credit scores will be updated every 15 days, effective January 1, 2025. This allows banks to make informed lending decisions and provides individuals with poor scores an opportunity to improve them.

article_image3

Free CIBIL score check

Banks and non-banking institutions must inform customers when their credit reports are accessed. This notification can be sent via SMS or email and has been made mandatory due to complaints.

article_image4

Customers whose loan applications are rejected must be informed of the reason. This transparency helps them understand the factors affecting their credit worthiness.

article_image5

Credit institutions must provide a free, comprehensive credit score report annually. The link to access this report should be available on the institution's website.

article_image6

Customers must be notified in advance if their account is about to default due to non-repayment. Nodal officers must be appointed to address credit score disputes.

article_image7

Lending institutions must resolve customer complaints within 30 days or face a penalty of Rs 100 per day. Specific timelines and penalties apply to both banks and credit bureaus.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Uttarakhand SHOCKER! 18-year-old, addicted to online gaming, consumes poison as debts pile up, dies shk

Uttarakhand SHOCKER! 18-year-old, addicted to online gaming, consumes poison as debts pile up, dies

Alappuzha car crash: Another medical student succumbs to injuries, death toll rises to six dmn

Alappuzha car crash: Another medical student succumbs to injuries, death toll rises to six

BREAKING: Devendra Fadnavis takes oath as Maharashtra CM for 3rd time, Eknath Shinde sworn in as Dy CM (WATCH) shk

Devendra Fadnavis takes oath as Maharashtra CM; Eknath Shinde, Ajit Pawar sworn in as deputies (WATCH)

Mahakumbhanagar to turn 'Oxygen forest' with 1.5 lakh saplings for Mahakumbh 2025 vkp

Mahakumbhanagar to turn 'Oxygen forest' with 1.5 lakh saplings for Mahakumbh 2025

18-year-old Samaira Hulloor from Karnataka becomes India's youngest commercial pilot vkp

18-year-old Samaira Hulloor from Karnataka becomes India's youngest commercial pilot

Recent Stories

No DA hike as demanded: Finance department releases new circular on LTC for West Bengal employees AJR

No DA hike as demanded: Finance department releases new circular on LTC for West Bengal employees

Gita Bhavan to Isha Foundation : 7 ashrams with free food and stay dmn

Gita Bhavan to Isha Foundation : 7 ashrams with free food and stay

Lakshmir Bhandar update: Correct this mistake to claim Lakshmi's treasure AJR

Lakshmir Bhandar update: Correct this mistake to claim Lakshmi's treasure

Why auto-rickshaw drivers sit on edge of the seats? THIS IS the reason dmn

Why auto-rickshaw drivers sit on edge of the seats? THIS IS the reason

Why auto-rickshaw drivers sit on edge of the seats? THIS IS the reason dmn

Why auto-rickshaw drivers sit on edge of the seats? THIS IS the reason

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon