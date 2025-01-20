Ration card rules 2025: e-KYC is now mandatory | Check eligibility criteria and other details

The central government wants to ensure that food items are provided to the common people of the country through the ration system. The government is unwilling to provide ration benefits to those whose income is above a certain limit.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Jan 20, 2025, 1:20 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 20, 2025, 1:20 PM IST

E-KYC is mandatory for ration card holders

E-KYC is mandatory for all ration card holders across the country. Otherwise, rations will not be available. This rule has been introduced by the central government.

article_image2

Central government sets income limit for ration eligibility

The central government has set an income criterion for ration card holders. Only those within the specified income limit will receive rations.

article_image3

New ration rules exclude those outside the specified criteria

According to the new ration rules, only those who need free food items will receive this benefit. The central government has taken steps to exclude those whose income is higher than the government-specified criteria from the ration system.

article_image4

Government collects property details of ration card holders

The central government is collecting information about the property of ration card holders in addition to income information. Those with property and income above a certain limit are being excluded from the ration system.

article_image5

High income, vehicle ownership may lead to ration exclusion

Those who own cars, bikes, or scooters, have high incomes, or substantial property are being excluded from the ration system.

article_image6

Ration cards will be automatically canceled without E-KYC

The deadline for E-KYC of ration cards was December 31, 2024. Ration cards of those who did not complete E-KYC by this time are being canceled.

article_image7

Income limits for ration eligibility in urban and rural areas

According to the new rules of the central government, rations will not be available if the annual income in urban areas exceeds 3 lakh rupees and in rural areas exceeds 2 lakh rupees.

article_image8

Property limits for ration eligibility in urban and rural areas

If a person in an urban area owns a flat or house larger than 100 square meters and in a rural area owns land larger than 100 square meters, they will not receive rations.

article_image9

Vehicle ownership impacting ration eligibility

Those who own four-wheeled vehicles in urban areas will not receive rations. In rural areas, those who own tractors or other four-wheeled vehicles will not receive rations.

