    PM Modi has lunch with MPs in Parliament Canteen (PHOTOS)

    First Published Feb 9, 2024, 4:19 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi had lunch in the Parliament canteen on Friday. PM Modi and the MPs reportedly enjoyed a vegetarian meal accompanied by ragi laddoos at the canteen.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday shared a meal with Members of Parliament at the Parliament canteen. 

    He had lunch with Members of Parliament cutting across party lines. Sources revealed that MPs received notification of the informal lunch at 2:30 pm via phone call.

    MPs from various political parties, including Heena Gavit and S Phangnon Konyak from the BJP, NK Premachandran from the Revolutionary Socialist Party, Rammohan Naidu from TDP, Ritesh Pandey from BSP, and Sasmit Patra from BJD, joined the Prime Minister for lunch.

    According to sources, the Prime Minister jestingly remarked to the MPs, "Come, I have to give you a punishment." PM Modi and the MPs reportedly enjoyed a vegetarian meal accompanied by ragi laddoos at the canteen.

