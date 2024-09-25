Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    No one cooks at home in this Indian village: Do you know why?

    In the village of Chandanki, Gujarat, India, no one cooks at home. This unique tradition fosters community spirit and addresses the challenges of an ageing population. Learn about their inspiring story and how they enjoy delicious, home-style meals together.

    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Sep 25, 2024, 4:26 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 25, 2024, 4:26 PM IST

    Chandanki, Gujarat

    In this Indian village, no one cooks food at home. Where is this village and what is the reason behind not cooking in house?

    Chandanki village in Gujarat has gained attention on social media recently due to an unusual situation: no stoves are lit, and residents are not cooking. Located in Becharaji taluka of Mehsana district, Chandanki has a population of over 250, with 117 males and 133 females, according to the 2011 census. Reports indicate the population may have grown to around 1,000, but currently, only about 500 residents live in the village, while many others work elsewhere. Most of the villagers are senior citizens.

    In Chandanki village, residents do not cook at home. Instead, they gather at a community hall where food is served twice daily. Each person contributes ₹2,000 per month for meals, which feature traditional Gujarati cuisine, known for its taste and quality.

    Chandanki village's sarpanch, Punambhai Patel, introduced a communal meal system after returning from 20 years in New York. He observed that many residents were elderly, as the youth had migrated to cities for jobs. While the young sent money home, the elderly struggled with daily tasks, leading Patel to create this supportive tradition.

    With changing family dynamics, many elderly people in Chandanki village were living alone. To address this, Punambhai Patel established a community dining hall, encouraging residents to eat together. Now, no food is cooked at home; everyone shares meals in the hall. Despite their children being away, the village thrives as one happy family, attracting visitors from India and abroad to witness this unique tradition.

