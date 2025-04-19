No Idli, No Dosa? Vande Bharat faces backlash over menu choices on southern routes
The absence of South Indian staples like idli and dosa from the menu has fueled discussions on social media about food imposition, following similar debates about Hindi language imposition.
Published : Apr 19 2025, 11:26 AM
1 Min read
Hindi imposition row
Amidst the controversy surrounding the perceived imposition of Hindi, concerns arise about North Indian food being served on Vande Bharat trains in South India. A Malayalam writer's social media post highlights the absence of South Indian dishes like idli and dosa from the menu, sparking debate.
South Indian cuisine
South Indian cuisine enjoys global recognition, with each state boasting unique dishes. However, a post by Malayalam writer N.S. Madhavan expressing concern over the lack of South Indian food on the Vande Bharat menu has gone viral, raising questions about cultural imposition.
South Indian trains
Many South Indian train passengers express dissatisfaction with the predominantly North Indian food served on trains. The quality of tea, coffee, and pulao is often criticized. The writer emphasizes the importance of regional food preferences.
Vande Bharat Express
Traveling on the Bangalore-Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express, Madhavan found no South Indian options on the food menu. His post highlighting this 'food imposition' has sparked online debate.
Viral post
Madhavan's viral post has drawn diverse opinions, with some echoing his concerns about food imposition. One commenter criticized the poor quality of food served on Indian Railways, regardless of cuisine.
