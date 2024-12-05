No DA hike as demanded: Finance department releases new circular on LTC for West Bengal employees

The West Bengal government is delaying the payment of dearness allowance (DA) as per the demands of state government employees. However, there's good news for them at the year's end. The state government has issued new guidelines regarding Leave Travel Concession (LTC).

 

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Dec 5, 2024, 7:53 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 5, 2024, 7:53 PM IST

Good news at year's end

Good news for state government employees at the year's end. Although the state government is delaying the DA payment, new LTC guidelines have been issued.

article_image2

Finance Department Guidelines

The Finance Department has issued new LTC guidelines for state government employees. These guidelines offer enhanced travel benefits.

article_image3

Benefits in the new notice

All categories of state government employees will now receive AC class fares for family travel by train under LTC-HTC.

article_image4

Salary below 50,000

Employees with a basic salary less than 50,000 rupees will receive AC three-tier fares as per the new guidelines.

article_image5

Salary above 50,000

Employees with a basic salary of 50,000 rupees or more will receive AC two-tier fares. Air-conditioned fares will also apply to trains with only chair cars.

article_image6

Travel by ship

For LTC travel to Andaman or Lakshadweep by ship, employees with a basic salary above 50,000 will receive first or A-class cabin fares, while others will receive second or B-class fares.

article_image7

Employees welcome the move

The West Bengal State Government Employees Federation has welcomed the new LTC rules. The previous government notification regarding LTC created confusion about the train class entitlements for employees.

article_image8

Old rules

Some Group C and D employees received sleeper class fares under LTC or HTC. Now, everyone will receive AC class fares. Employees receive family travel allowance every 5 years.

article_image9

DA issue continues

Despite providing several benefits, the state government remains firm on its stance regarding DA, while employees maintain their demand.

