Mumbai Weather LATEST update: Humidity soars, rain expected
Mumbai: The Meteorological Department had issued light rain warning for Mumbai. But in reality, rain gave Mumbai a miss today as well. The continuously increasing humidity for the past few days has made the atmosphere more sultry and uncomfortable
Mumbaikars troubled by heat, absence of rain
Mumbaikars endured a tremendous bout of humid weather yesterday (August 5th). An unbearable heat was felt in the atmosphere since morning. The Meteorological Department recorded that the humidity reached 76 percent in the afternoon, increased to 79 percent in the evening, and reached around 90 percent at night.
Mumbai Weather
The Meteorological Department had predicted light rain, but in reality, the rain turned its back on Mumbai. The humidity level has been above 80 percent for the past few days, making the atmosphere more humid and uncomfortable.
Weather's impact on citizens' health
This humid weather is directly affecting the health of citizens. Complaints like heat, sweat, fatigue, and dehydration have started increasing. Especially the elderly, young children, and those working outdoors are suffering the most.
Chance of light rain in next 24 hours
According to the Colaba Observatory forecast, there is a possibility of light to moderate rain in Mumbai and suburbs in the next 24 hours. However, the sky will remain cloudy and there will not be much relief from the humidity. According to the weather forecast, the maximum temperature will be around 32 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature will be around 24 degrees Celsius.
Status of Mumbai's reservoirs
The water storage in the reservoirs supplying water to Mumbai has increased due to the rains in their catchment areas. According to BMC data, the combined water storage in Mumbai's seven reservoirs is 89.26 percent. On Monday, August 4, 2025, this amount is 12,91,877 million liters.