Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis performed the bhoomi pujan (foundation stone ceremony) for the driverless pod taxi project on Tuesday. This unique project is an automated rapid transit system. It is being built to connect Kurla and the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai. Once completed, daily commuters will benefit from better connectivity.

Deputy CM Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar also attended the ceremony. CM Fadnavis confirmed that the project has already received all necessary permissions. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is developing this project. BKC is a major business hub in Mumbai, home to multinational companies, banks, the National Stock Exchange, hotels, and the Bharat Diamond Bourse.