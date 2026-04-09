Woman activist Ritu Narang hailed PM Modi's push for the Women's Reservation Bill as a historic step for a Viksit Bharat. She called it a celebration of 'Matra Shakti' and praised the 33% reservation for women in legislative bodies.

Woman activist Ritu Narang on Thursday welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's push for women's reservation in legislative bodies, describing it as a historic step toward empowering women and strengthening the vision of a Viksit Bharat. Speaking to ANI, Narang said, "It is surely a celebration. A celebration of Matra Shakti - women's empowerment - which has been spoken about for many years. With Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji rising on the world stage, this vision has gained strength."

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A Celebration of 'Matra Shakti'

She emphasised the pivotal role of women in shaping society, noting, "Yes, it is true, women are the backbone of our country. History shows us that everywhere, a woman has been a guide. A mother, in particular, shapes history. If she instils values and culture, that household will nurture the best next generation and future leaders for society."

Commenting on the 33% representation guaranteed under the Bill, Narang called it "a cause for great celebration" and urged collective support for women's empowerment. "Let us come together to honour women's empowerment - Nari Shakti - the foundation and backbone of Hindustan. It was heartening to read that even the opposition and other parties support this initiative for the next election," she added.

Narang further highlighted the potential of women leaders across all spheres, stating, "Let us envision 33% representation for women everywhere: the best homemakers, the best managers, and leaders in every sphere of life. That is why today we see women everywhere."

Special Session on Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam

A special parliament session is set to commence from April 16 for discussion over the proposed amendment in Women's Reservation Act. While the government has called a special parliament session to discuss the Women's Reservation Amendment Bill, the opposition parties have been constantly demanding an all-party meeting before the session.

The Constitution (One Hundred and Sixth Amendment) Act, 2023, also known as the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, introduces a historic 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha. (ANI)