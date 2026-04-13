Mumbai Latest Weather Update: Hot And Humid Conditions Continue With Hazy Sunshine
Mumbai is witnessing hot and humid weather on April 13, with hazy sunshine and rising temperatures. Dry conditions and high moisture levels are making the day uncomfortable, with no rainfall expected.
On April 13, Mumbai is experiencing hot and humid weather with temperatures near 33°C. The sky remains mostly clear with slight haze. High humidity is making conditions feel sticky and uncomfortable, especially during the afternoon when the heat becomes stronger and outdoor activities feel tiring.
The day began warm, and temperatures rose steadily as sunlight increased. By midday, humidity levels climbed, making the weather feel heavier. Coastal winds are present but offer little relief. Such weather is common in April, as the city moves toward peak summer with rising heat and moisture.
Weather data shows April temperatures in Mumbai usually range between 28°C and 34°C, with almost no rainfall. The current pattern matches this trend, with dry and sunny conditions dominating. Nights remain warm and slightly breezy, but humidity continues to make evenings feel uncomfortable for residents.
There is no rain expected, and hazy sunshine will likely continue over the next few days. Authorities advise people to stay hydrated and avoid stepping out during peak heat hours. With strong sunlight and humidity, Mumbai is set to experience more hot and sticky conditions this week.
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