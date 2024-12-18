Modi government rolls out free 300 units of electricity under Surya Ghar Yojana

Under Modi government's Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Yojana, eligible families will receive free electricity. Aadhaar card, address proof, income certificate, and other documents are required for application.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Dec 18, 2024, 12:21 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 18, 2024, 12:21 PM IST

Mamata Banerjee's government has launched several projects and allowances since coming to power. Mamata Banerjee's government has provided various facilities for the benefit of the state residents. Now, Modi is challenging Mamata.

article_image2

Modi government will provide free electricity every month. See who will get the benefit and how to apply.

article_image3

Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Yojana has gained popularity. Families with an annual income of 1 to 1.5 lakh can apply. Families with no government employee or income taxpayer can apply.

article_image4

Aadhaar card, address proof, income certificate, ration card, mobile number, and electricity bill are required for application.

article_image5

Apply online for Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Yojana at pmsuryaghar.gov.in. Log in to access the application form.

article_image6

Fill out the form and upload the necessary documents to avail the benefits of Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Yojana.

article_image7

Modi announced this scheme in Uttar Pradesh. Solar systems will be installed in the houses of beneficiaries.

article_image8

Beneficiaries will receive 300 units of free electricity per month under Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Yojana.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Farmers stage rail protest in Punjab following 'Dilli Chalo' attempts crushed AJR

Farmers stage rail protest in Punjab following 'Dilli Chalo' attempts crushed

Bengaluru: BDA under fire for illegal construction on 23 lakes, demands for action grow vkp

Bengaluru: BDA under fire for illegal construction on 23 lakes, demands for action grow

Democracy, secularism, socialism end in countries where Muslim population hits 51%: Nitin Gadkari (WATCH) shk

Democracy, secularism, socialism end in countries where Muslim population hits 51%: Nitin Gadkari (WATCH)

Noida: School director arrested for live streaming teachers in washroom using hidden spy camera anr

Noida: School director arrested for live streaming teachers in washroom using hidden spy camera

Looks like car came from junkyard': Uber passenger slams condition of cab, shares photos on social media gcw

'Looks like car came from junkyard': Uber passenger slams condition of cab, shares photos on social media

Recent Stories

Farmers stage rail protest in Punjab following 'Dilli Chalo' attempts crushed AJR

Farmers stage rail protest in Punjab following 'Dilli Chalo' attempts crushed

Bengaluru: BDA under fire for illegal construction on 23 lakes, demands for action grow vkp

Bengaluru: BDA under fire for illegal construction on 23 lakes, demands for action grow

AUS vs IND, Gabba Test: Rohit Sharma says will go to Melbourne with confidence as India secures crucial draw snt

AUS vs IND, Gabba Test: Rohit Sharma says will go to Melbourne with confidence as India secures crucial draw

Varun Dhawan to Ananya Panday: OTT debuts by Bollywood A-listers in 2024 ATG

Varun Dhawan to Ananya: OTT debuts by Bollywood A-listers in 2024

Mobikwik vs Vishal Mega Mart: Stock analysis- Hold or sell? NTI

Mobikwik vs Vishal Mega Mart: Stock analysis– Hold or sell?

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon