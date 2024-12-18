Modi government rolls out free 300 units of electricity under Surya Ghar Yojana

Under Modi government's Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Yojana, eligible families will receive free electricity. Aadhaar card, address proof, income certificate, and other documents are required for application.

Mamata Banerjee's government has launched several projects and allowances since coming to power. Mamata Banerjee's government has provided various facilities for the benefit of the state residents. Now, Modi is challenging Mamata.

Modi government will provide free electricity every month. See who will get the benefit and how to apply.

Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Yojana has gained popularity. Families with an annual income of 1 to 1.5 lakh can apply. Families with no government employee or income taxpayer can apply.

Aadhaar card, address proof, income certificate, ration card, mobile number, and electricity bill are required for application.

Apply online for Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Yojana at pmsuryaghar.gov.in. Log in to access the application form.

Fill out the form and upload the necessary documents to avail the benefits of Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Yojana.

Modi announced this scheme in Uttar Pradesh. Solar systems will be installed in the houses of beneficiaries.

Beneficiaries will receive 300 units of free electricity per month under Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Yojana.

