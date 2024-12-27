Manmohan Singh passes away aged 92: Here's why former PM wore blue turban; Read on
Manmohan Singh, the former Prime Minister of India, was often seen wearing a blue turban. But why? Here's the secret
Manmohan Singh
A two-time Prime Minister, scholar, and architect of India's economic transformation. But why the blue turban? Here's the story
The Blue Turban Mystery
Manmohan Singh was mostly seen wearing a blue turban. But why? He himself revealed the reason, clarifying it wasn't religious
Blue Turban
Manmohan Singh stated that blue was his favorite color, which is why he always wore a blue turban during most occasions
Blue Turban Nickname
During his time at Cambridge, his classmates nicknamed him 'Blue Turban' due to his consistent attire
Another Claim
Some claim he wore it to honor Cambridge University, whose institutional color is blue, though nothing can be claimed for sure
Manmohan Singh's Achievements
Manmohan Singh excelled academically, served as RBI Governor, Planning Commission head, and Finance Minister
Doctor of Law
He received a Doctor of Law degree from Cambridge in 2006, around which time he explained his turban choice
Condolences
Condolences poured in from around the world upon his death, including from current and former heads of state