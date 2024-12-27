Manmohan Singh passes away aged 92: Here's why former PM wore blue turban; Read on

Manmohan Singh, the former Prime Minister of India, was often seen wearing a blue turban. But why? Here's the secret

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Dec 27, 2024, 1:25 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 27, 2024, 1:25 PM IST

Manmohan Singh

A two-time Prime Minister, scholar, and architect of India's economic transformation. But why the blue turban? Here's the story

article_image2

The Blue Turban Mystery

Manmohan Singh was mostly seen wearing a blue turban. But why? He himself revealed the reason, clarifying it wasn't religious

article_image3

Blue Turban

Manmohan Singh stated that blue was his favorite color, which is why he always wore a blue turban during most occasions

article_image4

Blue Turban Nickname

During his time at Cambridge, his classmates nicknamed him 'Blue Turban' due to his consistent attire

article_image5

Another Claim

Some claim he wore it to honor Cambridge University, whose institutional color is blue, though nothing can be claimed for sure

article_image6

Manmohan Singh's Achievements

Manmohan Singh excelled academically, served as RBI Governor, Planning Commission head, and Finance Minister

article_image7

Doctor of Law

He received a Doctor of Law degree from Cambridge in 2006, around which time he explained his turban choice

article_image8

Condolences

Condolences poured in from around the world upon his death, including from current and former heads of state

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-412 December 27 2024: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE dmn

Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-412 December 27 2024: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE

'Mother-in-law should die soon': Bizarre wish found on Rs 20 note at Kalaburagi temple leaves internet shocked vkp

'Mother-in-law should die soon': Bizarre wish found on Rs 20 note at Kalaburagi temple leaves internet shocked

Kerala HC rules in favour of estate land acquisition to rehabilitate Wayanad landslide disaster survivors dmn

Kerala HC rules in favour of estate land acquisition to rehabilitate Wayanad landslide disaster survivors

Hyderabad: PhD student ends life after harassment over financial dispute, leaves video message (WATCH) vkp

Hyderabad: PhD student ends life after harassment over financial dispute, leaves video message (WATCH)

Tamil Nadu: Madras High Court takes suo motu cognizance of Anna University sexual assault case dmn

Tamil Nadu: Madras High Court takes suo motu cognizance of Anna University sexual assault case

Recent Stories

Why do we shiver in cold weather? Unveiling the science behind shivering NTI

Why do we shiver in cold weather? Unveiling the science behind shivering

iPhone 16 to Samsung Galaxy S24 top 5 value packed smartphone of 2024 you cant miss gcw

iPhone 16 to Samsung Galaxy S24: Top 5 value-packed smartphones of 2024 you can’t miss

New Year 2025: 7 Perfect budget-friendly gift ideas for loved Ones Under Rs. 1000 NTI

New Year 2025: 7 Perfect budget-friendly gift ideas for loved Ones Under Rs. 1000

Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-412 December 27 2024: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE dmn

Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-412 December 27 2024: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE

'Mother-in-law should die soon': Bizarre wish found on Rs 20 note at Kalaburagi temple leaves internet shocked vkp

'Mother-in-law should die soon': Bizarre wish found on Rs 20 note at Kalaburagi temple leaves internet shocked

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon