Manmohan Singh passes away aged 92: Here's why former PM wore blue turban; Read on

Manmohan Singh, the former Prime Minister of India, was often seen wearing a blue turban. But why? Here's the secret

Manmohan Singh

A two-time Prime Minister, scholar, and architect of India's economic transformation. But why the blue turban? Here's the story

The Blue Turban Mystery

Manmohan Singh was mostly seen wearing a blue turban. But why? He himself revealed the reason, clarifying it wasn't religious

Blue Turban

Manmohan Singh stated that blue was his favorite color, which is why he always wore a blue turban during most occasions

Blue Turban Nickname

During his time at Cambridge, his classmates nicknamed him 'Blue Turban' due to his consistent attire

Another Claim

Some claim he wore it to honor Cambridge University, whose institutional color is blue, though nothing can be claimed for sure

Manmohan Singh's Achievements

Manmohan Singh excelled academically, served as RBI Governor, Planning Commission head, and Finance Minister

Doctor of Law

He received a Doctor of Law degree from Cambridge in 2006, around which time he explained his turban choice

Condolences

Condolences poured in from around the world upon his death, including from current and former heads of state

