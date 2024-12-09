Mamata Banerjee's NEW initiative: Support for civic volunteers' children with Rs 25,000 aid

The West Bengal government has announced a significant initiative to provide financial assistance of Rs 25,000 to the families of civic volunteers, specifically for their children's education and welfare.

Several allegations against civic volunteers have surfaced recently, with the arrest of a civic volunteer in the RG Kar Hospital doctor rape and murder case adding another dimension to the issue.

Civic and village volunteers have voiced concerns about managing household expenses and their children's education on meager salaries. Many are unaware of the state government's initiatives to address these challenges.

A West Bengal government official said that scholarships are provided for the meritorious children of civic and village volunteers.

Many civic volunteers remain unaware of the benefits extended to them by the state government. A national media report, citing Nabanna sources, claims the state established a 'Sahayak Welfare Society' a few years ago.

This society enables state police officials to provide assistance to civic and village volunteers. Following a directive from Mamata Banerjee, the initiative is now receiving increased attention.

Scholarships for the education of civic and village volunteers’ children are a key part of this initiative. Scholarships ranging from Rs 2,000 to Rs 4,000 are available for students who pass secondary and higher secondary exams, while college students receive Rs 3,000 per semester.

The scholarship program also provides for the families of civic volunteers who die on duty. Orphaned students are eligible to receive Rs 25,000 annually.

