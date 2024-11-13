Madras high court rules hugging, kissing not a crime

The Madras High Court ruled that kissing between lovers is not a crime. The court quashed the FIR against a young man and ruled in his favour

While hearing the petition, the Madras High Court stated that hugging and kissing between lovers is natural and not considered a crime

The accused, Santhaganesh, had approached the court seeking to quash the FIR filed against him. Justice Anand Venkatesh, hearing the petition, ordered the FIR to be quashed. The court directed the dismissal of the criminal case under Section 354A of the Indian Penal Code

The young man, Santhaganesh, was in a relationship with the complainant for two years. On November 13, 2022, Santhaganesh kissed the complainant. The woman filed a complaint alleging that Santhaganesh was distancing himself when she asked about marriage. An FIR was registered against Santhaganesh in this regard

Santhaganesh approached the court seeking to quash this FIR. The court, after hearing the petition, directed the dismissal of the case under Section 354A of the Indian Penal Code

According to Section 354A, for a criminal case to be registered, the man must have had physical relations. It is natural for a boyfriend and girlfriend to hug and kiss each other in love. Therefore, it is not a crime and not sexual harassment, the court said

The FIR registered against Santhaganesh under Section 354A will be quashed. The court also stated that no criminal case should be filed against the petitioner

Latest Videos