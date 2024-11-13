Madras high court rules hugging, kissing not a crime

The Madras High Court ruled that kissing between lovers is not a crime. The court quashed the FIR against a young man and ruled in his favour

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Nov 13, 2024, 5:05 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 13, 2024, 5:05 PM IST

While hearing the petition, the Madras High Court stated that hugging and kissing between lovers is natural and not considered a crime

article_image2

The accused, Santhaganesh, had approached the court seeking to quash the FIR filed against him. Justice Anand Venkatesh, hearing the petition, ordered the FIR to be quashed. The court directed the dismissal of the criminal case under Section 354A of the Indian Penal Code

article_image3

The young man, Santhaganesh, was in a relationship with the complainant for two years. On November 13, 2022, Santhaganesh kissed the complainant. The woman filed a complaint alleging that Santhaganesh was distancing himself when she asked about marriage. An FIR was registered against Santhaganesh in this regard

article_image4

Santhaganesh approached the court seeking to quash this FIR. The court, after hearing the petition, directed the dismissal of the case under Section 354A of the Indian Penal Code

article_image5

According to Section 354A, for a criminal case to be registered, the man must have had physical relations. It is natural for a boyfriend and girlfriend to hug and kiss each other in love. Therefore, it is not a crime and not sexual harassment, the court said

article_image6

The FIR registered against Santhaganesh under Section 354A will be quashed. The court also stated that no criminal case should be filed against the petitioner

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Ever wondered what a 1986 laptop looked like? Viral video of vintage tech stuns Internet (WATCH) shk

Ever wondered what a 1986 laptop looked like? Viral video of vintage tech stuns Internet (WATCH)

Yogi government to showcase tribal heritage at international festival marking Birsa Munda's birth anniversary AJR

Yogi govt to showcase tribal heritage at international festival marking Birsa Munda's birth anniversary

On camera, Independent candidate slaps SDM at polling booth amid Rajasthan bypolls voting (WATCH) shk

On camera, Independent candidate slaps SDM at polling booth amid Rajasthan bypolls voting (WATCH)

Uttar Pradesh's first AYUSH University set to be completed this month, to be operational by year-end anr

Uttar Pradesh's first AYUSH University set to be completed this month, to be operational by year-end

Kerala likely to receive heavy rainfall for next five days till november 17; IMD sounds yellow alert in several districts anr

Kerala likely to receive heavy rainfall for next five days; IMD sounds yellow alert in several districts

Recent Stories

Ever wondered what a 1986 laptop looked like? Viral video of vintage tech stuns Internet (WATCH) shk

Ever wondered what a 1986 laptop looked like? Viral video of vintage tech stuns Internet (WATCH)

Ananya Panday Bikini Photos Controversy Dubai Vacation Instagram RBA

Ananya Panday's bikini photos Spark Online Controversy

Anjali Birla Wedding Om Birla Daughter Marries Anish Rajani RBA

Who is Anjali Birla? Meet Om Birla's son-in-law Anish Rajani

Anjali Birla Wedding Om Birla Daughter Marries Anish Rajani RBA

Who is Anjali Birla? Meet Om Birla's son-in-law Anish Rajani

Pushkar Fair 2024: Meet world's most expensive horse worth Rs 11cr RBA

Pushkar Fair 2024: Meet world's most expensive horse worth Rs 11cr

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon