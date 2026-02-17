National Anthem Rules: What Happens If You Don’t Stand?
National Anthem: When the national anthem is played in schools, colleges, or theaters, standing up shows respect. But if someone doesn't stand up when the national anthem is playing, will they be punished? Here's what the law says about it.
What does the law say
In India, insulting the national anthem is a crime under the 1971 Act, punishable by jail or a fine. However, the law does not explicitly mandate standing up during the anthem.
Is "not standing" a crime?
Indian law doesn't clearly state that failing to stand for the national anthem results in jail time or a fine. The act only considers "disrupting or preventing the anthem" an offense.
What are the Central Government's rules?
Home Ministry orders state that "whenever the national anthem is sung or played, everyone present should stand to show respect." However, there are no penalties associated with this.
The Supreme Court had imposed a ban
In 2016, the Supreme Court directed people to stand for the anthem in cinemas. This wasn't a punishment, and the court later clarified it's not mandatory during a film or documentary.
So what is the punishment?
The Supreme Court linked "standing up" to patriotism and respect but didn't impose any punishment. It's considered a social and moral guideline.
High Court directions
Some High Courts have opined that failing to stand or sing during the anthem may show disrespect, but it's not a criminal offense unless the person acts to "prevent the singing."
Who has been arrested?
In some cases, like at an international film festival, people were arrested for not standing. However, the law wasn't strictly enforced, and they were later released.
What is the truth?
Article 51A(a) says respecting the anthem is a duty, but not legally punishable. There's no penalty for not standing. A crime only occurs if someone intentionally disrupts the anthem.
