Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Last-minute travel? IRCTC current ticket booking makes it easy!

    Discover how to secure a confirmed train ticket just minutes before departure with Indian Railways' current ticket booking service. Learn about availability, booking process, and cost benefits compared to Tatkal tickets.

    article_image1
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Oct 8, 2024, 1:25 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 8, 2024, 1:25 PM IST

    IRCTC Current Ticket Booking

    Indian Railways provides many types of facilities to facilitate the journey of passengers. Crores of people travel by train every day in the country. In such a situation, booking train tickets and getting confirmed seats is a big problem for the passengers. During the festive season, it becomes very difficult to get confirmed train tickets. That's why people book months in advance. But if someone has to go somewhere urgently, then Tatkal ticket booking is the only way. However, for this too, you have to book (Tatkal booking time) 1 day before where you want to go.

    article_image2

    IRCTC Current Ticket Booking

    Getting a Tatkal ticket (Tatkal booking) is not that easy, as soon as the Tatkal window opens, general passengers try to book Tatkal. But the very next minute, booking agents book all the Tatkal tickets. Not only this, passengers have to pay Tatkal (Tatkal Ticket Price) or Premium Tatkal (Premium Tatkal Ticket Price) charges by leaving general tickets.

    article_image3

    IRCTC Current Ticket Booking

    You can get a confirmed ticket shortly before the train departs

    But, did you know that you can travel with a confirmed ticket a few minutes before the train departs? Yes, through current ticket booking, you can easily travel by sitting on a vacant seat on the train at the last moment. This is a railway rule, which most people are not aware of.

    Today, we will tell you how to avail the current ticket (IRCTC Current Booking) service of Railways to travel in the train in case of emergency. So let us tell you about the current ticket (Current Ticket Booking Online) service of Railways. 

    article_image4

    IRCTC Current Ticket Booking

    What is a current train ticket and how to book it?

    Railways has started the current ticket booking service in an attempt to avoid running trains with vacant seats in advance booking coaches. Current tickets are issued before the departure of the train. You must have seen many times that some seats remain vacant in the train. To ensure that these seats do not remain vacant and those who want to travel can get confirmed tickets, the facility of booking these seats has been made.

    article_image5

    IRCTC Current Ticket Booking

    Current Ticket Booking Time and Charges

    Current tickets can be booked both online and offline. Current train ticket availability can be easily checked on the official website of IRCTC or 3-4 hours before the departure of the train, at the railway ticket booking counter i.e. ticket counters.

    Generally, current ticket booking starts four hours before the departure of the train. You can get a current ticket only if seats are vacant in the advance booking coaches of the train. This ticket is very useful in case of emergencies.

    The special thing about the current ticket is that it can be booked 5-10 minutes before the departure of the train. It is easier to get a confirmed ticket through current ticket booking time than getting a Tatkal ticket. One good thing about current ticket is that it is Rs 10-20 less than the normal ticket.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    9-hour workday, 36 leaves: Kerala govt confirms employment laws apply to IT companies dmn

    9-hour workday, 36 leaves: Kerala govt confirms employment laws apply to IT companies

    Kerala: P Vijayan appointed new ADGP of Intelligence; govt issues order anr

    Kerala: P Vijayan appointed new ADGP of Intelligence; govt issues order

    BREAKING: Over 50 faculty members & senior doctors of RG Kar Medical College submit mass resignation shk

    Over 50 faculty members, doctors of Kolkata's RG Kar college submit mass resignation amid protests (WATCH)

    Omar Abdullah to be new CM of Jammu and Kashmir, announces Farooq Abdullah gcw

    BREAKING: Omar Abdullah to be new CM of Jammu and Kashmir, announces Farooq Abdullah

    Haryana Elections 2024 Results: Vinesh Phogat gives Congress first win in Julana in 15 years anr

    Haryana Elections 2024 Results: Vinesh Phogat gives Congress first win in Julana in 15 years

    Recent Stories

    9-hour workday, 36 leaves: Kerala govt confirms employment laws apply to IT companies dmn

    9-hour workday, 36 leaves: Kerala govt confirms employment laws apply to IT companies

    Kerala: P Vijayan appointed new ADGP of Intelligence; govt issues order anr

    Kerala: P Vijayan appointed new ADGP of Intelligence; govt issues order

    Amitabh Bachchan's love life: Beyond Jaya, Rekha ATG

    Amitabh Bachchan's love life: Beyond Jaya, Rekha

    BREAKING: Over 50 faculty members & senior doctors of RG Kar Medical College submit mass resignation shk

    Over 50 faculty members, doctors of Kolkata's RG Kar college submit mass resignation amid protests (WATCH)

    Our effortless friendship...', Farha Khan shares UNSEEN pictures with Gauri Khan [PHOTOS] ATG

    'Our effortless friendship...', Farha Khan shares UNSEEN pictures with Gauri Khan [PHOTOS]

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon