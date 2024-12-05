Lakshmir Bhandar update: Correct this mistake to claim Lakshmi's treasure

Over 2 million women receive benefits under the West Bengal government's Lakshmi Bhandar scheme. However, many applicants are not receiving their payments. Learn about the common reasons why Lakshmi Bhandar payments might be delayed or stopped.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Dec 5, 2024, 7:32 PM IST

The state government has multiple schemes for the benefit of its residents. The Mamata Banerjee government has introduced several schemes for everyone from children to the elderly, including old-age pensions, Kanyashree, Swasthya Sathi, and Taruner Swapno.

article_image2

Lakshmi Bhandar is one of the most popular schemes, providing financial assistance to women aged 25-60. General category women receive Rs 1000 per month, while SC/ST women receive Rs 1200.

article_image3

From December, an additional 507,000 women will benefit, bringing the total to over 2 million. However, some applicants haven't received their payments despite applying.

article_image4

This information is for women who haven't received their Lakshmi Bhandar payments. Link your Aadhaar card with your bank account to receive payments.

article_image5

Ensure the name and address on your Aadhaar and bank account match. You must have a single bank account; joint accounts are not eligible.

article_image6

There are rumors of a potential increase to Rs 2000 per month. This increase might happen before the 2026 elections.

article_image7

There's no official confirmation yet, but it's widely anticipated. Currently, 21,588,775 women receive Lakshmi Bhandar benefits. If you're not receiving payments, check these points to avoid further issues.

