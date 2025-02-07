Kolkata Weather Winter Update: Chill to return? Met office issues forecast; Check HERE

Dense fog is visible in the mornings, but it hasn't brought the chill of winter. As the day progresses, warm clothes become unbearable. However, fog may increase in South Bengal

While January saw some cold weather, the weather has been erratic since the beginning of February. There was no sign of winter during Saraswati Puja. On the contrary, Saraswati Puja was rather warm

Although dense fog is visible in the mornings, it hasn't brought the chill of winter. The Alipore Meteorological Department had already announced that winter wouldn't last long. Temperatures will fluctuate

The Meteorological Department has clearly stated that temperatures will rise in the next 48 hours. It has also been said that winter will start to recede from next week

On Thursday, the maximum temperature in South Bengal, including Kolkata, was 30 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature was 16 degrees Celsius. Relative humidity will be 44 to 96 percent

The night temperature will remain above normal today. Light to moderate fog will be visible in the morning, followed by partly cloudy skies

However, it is feared that the minimum night temperature may drop slightly at the end of the week. Dense fog is likely in several districts of South Bengal tomorrow, including Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, North and South 24 Parganas, East and West Medinipur. Light fog will persist in the remaining districts

Dry weather will prevail in all districts of North Bengal. There is no chance of rain in Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Cooch Behar, Uttar Dinajpur, Dakshin Dinajpur, and Malda districts

