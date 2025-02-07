Kolkata Weather Winter Update: Chill to return? Met office issues forecast; Check HERE

Dense fog is visible in the mornings, but it hasn't brought the chill of winter. As the day progresses, warm clothes become unbearable. However, fog may increase in South Bengal

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
Published: Feb 7, 2025, 7:38 AM IST

While January saw some cold weather, the weather has been erratic since the beginning of February. There was no sign of winter during Saraswati Puja. On the contrary, Saraswati Puja was rather warm

budget 2025
article_image2

Although dense fog is visible in the mornings, it hasn't brought the chill of winter. The Alipore Meteorological Department had already announced that winter wouldn't last long. Temperatures will fluctuate

article_image3

The Meteorological Department has clearly stated that temperatures will rise in the next 48 hours. It has also been said that winter will start to recede from next week

article_image4

On Thursday, the maximum temperature in South Bengal, including Kolkata, was 30 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature was 16 degrees Celsius. Relative humidity will be 44 to 96 percent

article_image5

The night temperature will remain above normal today. Light to moderate fog will be visible in the morning, followed by partly cloudy skies

article_image6

However, it is feared that the minimum night temperature may drop slightly at the end of the week. Dense fog is likely in several districts of South Bengal tomorrow, including Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, North and South 24 Parganas, East and West Medinipur. Light fog will persist in the remaining districts

article_image7

Dry weather will prevail in all districts of North Bengal. There is no chance of rain in Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Cooch Behar, Uttar Dinajpur, Dakshin Dinajpur, and Malda districts

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Maha Kumbh 2025: Pakistani pilgrims arrive in Prayagraj, thank Indian govt for swift visas vkp

Maha Kumbh 2025: Pakistani pilgrims arrive in Prayagraj, thank Indian govt for swift visas

Bengaluru auto driver celebrates freedom with free 'Milk Bikis' as his wife visits her parents, Netizens react vkp

Bengaluru auto driver celebrates freedom with free 'Milk Bikis' as his wife visits her parents, Netizens react

Rajasthan: 8 killed in collision between bus and car near Dudu (WATCH) vkp

Rajasthan: 8 killed in collision between bus and car near Dudu (WATCH)

Zomato renamed 'Eternal': Memes explode as netizens react to company's new identity; SEE viral ones shk

Zomato renamed 'Eternal': Memes explode as netizens react to company's new identity; SEE viral ones

Congress raises 'Jai Bhim' slogans out of political complusion, claims PM Modi vkp

Congress raises 'Jai Bhim' slogans out of political complusion, claims PM Modi

Recent Stories

Chanakya Niti: 6 habits you MUST avoid that will keep you poor ATG

Chanakya Niti: 6 habits you MUST avoid that will keep you poor

Maha Kumbh 2025: Pakistani pilgrims arrive in Prayagraj, thank Indian govt for swift visas vkp

Maha Kumbh 2025: Pakistani pilgrims arrive in Prayagraj, thank Indian govt for swift visas

PHOTOS Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas choose Falguni Shane Peecock couture for Siddharth's Sangeet ceremony ATG

[PHOTOS] Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas choose Falguni Shane Peecock couture for Siddharth's Sangeet ceremony

WHAT Does drinking coffee increase your cholesterol levels? The Truth Revealed RBA

WHAT! Does drinking coffee increase your cholesterol levels? The Truth Revealed

Harshits quick redemption to Shreyas comeback fifty: 5 key takeaways from Indias win vs England in 1st ODI HRD

Harshit's quick redemption to Shreya's comeback fifty: 5 key takeaways from India's win vs England in 1st ODI

Recent Videos

World News Wrap | US Backtrack on Trump Gaza Plan, January Heat Record, AI Summit in Paris

World News Wrap | US Backtrack on Trump Gaza Plan, January Heat Record, AI Summit in Paris

Video Icon
BREAKING: IAF Mirage 2000 Crashes Near Gwalior, Pilots Eject Safely

BREAKING: IAF Mirage 2000 Crashes Near Gwalior, Pilots Eject Safely

Video Icon
Trump Administration Puts USAID Staff Worldwide on Administrative Leave, Protests Erupt

Trump Administration Puts USAID Staff Worldwide on Administrative Leave, Protests Erupt

Video Icon
Kerala Pulse | Pathanamthitta Police Brutality Caught on Camera as Wedding Party Attacked!

Kerala Pulse | Pathanamthitta Police Brutality Caught on Camera as Wedding Party Attacked!

Video Icon
Bigg Boss 18: Most Explosive CLASHES That Shook the House!

Bigg Boss 18: Most Explosive CLASHES That Shook the House!

Video Icon