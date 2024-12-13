Kolkata Weather update: Temperature FALLS drastically; city to experience SEVERE cold this weekend? Check

The city of Joy temperature falling as low as 14 degrees. The western districts of the state saw temperature fall as low as 10 degrees. They are set to embrace first cold wave of the season

As predicted by the Met office, forecast came true and winter chill embraced the city in mid-December. Friday morning saw the city's temperature drop to 14 degrees Celsius. There was a heavy cover of fog. The western districts of the state experienced cold wave conditions with temperatures dipping below 10 degrees Celsius

From Friday morning, fog dominated across the state, and Kolkata was no exception. The chill in the air signaled the onset of winter. According to the meteorological department, this weather pattern is expected to persist for the next four to five days, with minimum temperatures remaining 2–4 degrees Celsius below normal. Over the next 24 hours, cold wave conditions will continue in four districts of South Bengal: Purulia, East and West Burdwan, and Birbhum. On Saturday and Sunday, a cold wave alert has been issued for five districts: Bankura, Purulia, East and West Burdwan, and Birbhum. Kolkata's temperature is expected to stay below 15 degrees Celsius, with chilly spells continuing across districts until Sunday. There’s no chance of rain

North Bengal is also reeling under the cold, with temperatures predicted to stay 2–4 degrees Celsius below normal. The weather department anticipates no changes in temperature over the next five days, nor is there any chance of rain until December 18. However, a low-pressure area has formed over the Bay of Bengal. This system has moved towards the west and northwest, entering the mainland, but it is expected to weaken gradually. While Bengal will remain unaffected, Kerala and Mahe are on alert for heavy to extremely heavy rainfall. Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karnataka are also likely to witness heavy rains

Latest Videos