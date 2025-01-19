Kolkata weather update: North Bengal may see light rainfall; possible snowfall in Darjeeling, Kalimpong

Residents of South Bengal have had very few days to enjoy the winter this season. Even in January, temperatures remain high in most parts of South Bengal. As a result, many are traveling to North Bengal to experience the winter.

Will South Bengal residents enjoy winter weather?

Despite the winter chill in North Bengal districts in early January, South Bengal isn't experiencing the same. The Alipore Meteorological Department predicts continued winter in North Bengal, but not much temperature drop in South Bengal.

Rain forecast for North Bengal, similar to last week.

Alipore predicts no rain in South Bengal, but rain is expected in North Bengal. Alipore forecasts light to moderate rain in North Bengal due to western disturbances.

Rain and possible snowfall predicted for Darjeeling.

Alipore forecasts light to moderate rain and possible snowfall in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, and surrounding areas. Alipore predicts rain in the hilly districts of North Bengal, but dry weather in the plains.

Pleasant weather expected for North Bengal tourists.

North Bengal offers cooler temperatures than South Bengal, providing pleasant weather for tourists. Alipore forecasts no rain in South Bengal until Friday, maintaining current weather conditions.

Fog possible in South Bengal, despite no rain forecast.

Light to moderate fog is possible in South Bengal mornings, but no alerts have been issued. Kolkata's temperature reached 26°C and a low of 15°C. Little change is expected in the coming days.

Latest Videos