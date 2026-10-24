Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: A new low pressure is brewing in the Bay of Bengal, but West Bengal will stay mostly dry for now. Kolkata has no rain prediction today, though some parts of South Bengal might get light showers

West Bengal Weather Update: Saturday brings a clear shift in the state's weather. The Alipore Meteorological Department says a fresh low-pressure area is forming over the Bay of Bengal. However, the weather across West Bengal will stay mostly dry and clear for the next few days. The festive season is wrapping up, and a slight winter chill is already in the air. Here is the detailed weather forecast for Kolkata and the rest of the state today.

Kolkata Weather, Forecast

The city skyline will stay partly to mostly cloudy today. Even with the clouds around, Kolkata has absolutely zero chance of rain right now.

• Temperature: The maximum temperature in the city will hover between 31°C and 32°C. The minimum temperature will settle around 23°C.

• Humidity and Discomfort: The relative humidity in the air is on the higher side, touching almost 79%. Because of this, the daytime will feel a bit warm and muggy.

• Wind: A gentle north-easterly breeze will blow across the city at a speed of 4 to 6 kilometres per hour.

South Bengal Weather

Districts in South Bengal, including Howrah, Hooghly, North and South 24 Parganas, and East and West Medinipur, will experience dry weather today. The sky will be a mix of sun and clouds, but the weather office has not issued any rain alerts. However, weather experts predict that some pockets of South Bengal might see light rain and thunderstorms around October 27 and 28. Temperatures will remain steady for the next few days.

North Bengal Weather

A mild winter vibe has already set in across North Bengal districts like Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, and Cooch Behar. The hilly regions might see partly cloudy skies, but the plains will enjoy dry and pleasant weather. Malda and the two Dinajpur districts also have no rain forecast for now.

Health Advisory

The high humidity will make the days feel a bit sticky, while the nights and early mornings are getting cooler. Doctors advise everyone to take good care of their health during this sudden change in season.